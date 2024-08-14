Savanah Hernandez, a prominent reporter with Turning Point USA (TPUSA), took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to expose a controversial new tactic being deployed by the left-leaning organization Voto Latino.

According to Hernandez, Voto Latino, a group notorious for targeting so-called “Latinx voters,” has resorted to offering cold hard cash in exchange for public endorsements of the least popular presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Voto Latino is a dual 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States, founded in 2004.

The organization allegedly put out an ad on Craigslist promising up to $1,000 to Latino swing voters who are willing to join their social media campaign and publicly endorse Kamala Harris.

But that’s not all—Voto Latino is reportedly specifically targeting former Latino Trump supporters, offering an initial $100 for an interview and a staggering $1,000 if these voters publicly declare that they have switched their support from Trump to Harris.

This is the latest example of the Democrat party trying to pay influencers and voters, to publicly support the current Democratic ticket. Voto Latino, which boasts a following of 115k on X and 135k on Instagram, have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for President stating that they are planning on committing, “$44 million to the largest Latino-focused registration and turnout campaign in U.S. history”. Back in 2022, Voto Latino worked against “proof of citizenship” laws in Arizona that would have required voters to prove that they’re legal citizens in order to vote. They also halted “Clean Elections USA” from engaging in certain drop box monitoring activities and worked to issue restraining orders against Americans who tried to surveil drop boxes during the 2022 Arizona midterms. They even invested $1 million to stop the recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom back in 2021, sharing that they mobilized “600,000 young Latinx voters in the state”, helping to stop the recall.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Voto Latino for comment.

This should not come as a surprise.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Kamala-Walz campaign was caught today astroturfing their grassroots support. Everyone knows Kamala Harris, the worst vice president in US history, has no wide support from the American people – especially after the Biden coup!

But this won’t stop Democrats from buying the appearance of support! Just like they buy votes.

State Senator Jake Hoffman from Arizona posted evidence that Democrats are reaching out to social media users to pay them to say nice things about Kamala and Tampon Tim.

Senator Hoffman posted the proof. Kamala’s campaign worker, Alicia Howard, sent out letters to Instagram users to pay them for supporting her campaign.