When I found out that our Prime Minister had accepted £76,000 worth of goodies when he was Leader of the Opposition I knew that Britain would be in more trouble if Britain had a Labour Government. The Tories were bad enough but it won’t be long before the British voters will be wishing for the return of Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak.



The new Labour Government hasn’t had its feet under the table for a month and they are already planning to tie the knot with the world’s most corrupt and dangerous industry – the drug industry. As you doubtless know the drug industry has caused more harm than the tobacco industry, and if it appears to be second to the arms industry in its ability to kill innocent people that is only because most of the deaths caused by the drug industry have been covered up (by a compliant and subservient medical profession).



The deadly drug industry (which makes the Columbian drug kingpins look kindly and caring) will soon know everything about you. This will be a vital move towards a digital world. And what’s happening in the UK will happen around the world.



How not very astonishing.



The Labour Party’s Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation is a bloke called The Lord Vallance of Balham.



You may know him better as Sir Patrick Vallance – the geezer who stood alongside Whitty and Johnson to tell us why we needed (useless) lockdowns, (useless) masks and (useless and toxic but very profitable) vaccines.



Here’s what I wrote about Vallance in my book `Truth Teller: The Price’:



`For months I have been pointing out that Patrick Vallance, Britain’s Chief Scientific Advisor, used to work for GlaxoSmithKline – a huge drug company which is in the running to make a vaccine for which, I am told, it is planning to charge the EU around 10 euros a pop.



If they got the deal for all 7 billion people on the planet, that would be 70 billion euros. And, of course, some want us all to have vaccines every three months so that’s 280 billion euros a year forever.



I said previously that I would be very surprised if Vallance didn’t still have financial links to GSK.



Well, guess what – he does.



Vallance, the British Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser is reported to have £600,000 worth of shares in GSK – a big vaccine manufacturer.



And no one in the British Government, or indeed Her Majesty’s Opposition, if indeed there still is one somewhere, seems to think that this is wrong though to me is seems very iffy. I’d be upset if I found that an adviser in the Ministry of Defence had shares in a particular tank or bomb manufacturer. Or if a local council planning officer had links with a particular builder. But perhaps I’m just a bit old-fashioned about these things. Old-fashioned values don’t seem to be much prized in public life these days.’



And here’s what I wrote about GSK in my book `Truth Teller: The Price’:



`GSK is one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies and in my view if it made toasters you’d never buy a toaster from them.



In 2014, for example, GSK was fined $490 million dollars by China after a Chinese court found it guilty of bribery.



The court gave GSK’s former head of Chinese operations a suspended prison sentence and they gave suspended prison sentences to other executives too.



In 2006, GSK paid out $160 million for claims made by patients who had become addicts.



In 2009, GSK paid out $2.5 million to the family of a three-year-old born with severe heart malformations. And in Canada, a five-year-old girl died five days after an H1N1 flu shot and her parents sued GSK for $4.2 million. The parents’ lawyer alleged that the drug was brought out quickly and without proper testing as the federal government exerted intense pressure on Canadians to get immunised.



In 2010, GSK paid out $1.14 billion because of claims over a drug called Paxil. And they settled lawsuits over a drug called Avandia for $500 million.



In 2011, GSK paid $250 million to settle 5,500 death and injury claims and set aside $6.4 billion for future lawsuits and settlements in respect of the drug Avandia.



In 2016, GSK paid out $6.2 million in Canada.



In 2017, GSK were ordered to pay $3 million to a widow.



In 2018, GSK faced 445 lawsuits over a drug called Zofran.



In 2012, GSK pleaded guilty to federal criminal offences including misbranding of two antidepressants and failure to report safety data about a drug for diabetes to the FDA in America. The company admitted to illegally promoting Paxil for the treatment of depression in children and agreed to pay a fine of $3 billion. That was the largest health care fraud settlement in US history. GSK also reached a related civil settlement with the US Justice Department. The $3 billion fine also included the civil penalties for improper marketing of half a dozen other drugs.



GSK is one of the top earning vaccine companies in the world. And in 2010, there were reports of narcolepsy occurring in Sweden and Finland among children who had the H1N1 swine flu vaccine. It is reported that not all the safety problems were made public. I have seen a report that by December 2009, for each one million doses of the vaccine given about 76 cases of serious adverse events were reported though this was not made public. A paper published in the British medical Journal in 2018 reported that GSK had commented that `further research is needed to confirm what role Pandemrix may have played in the development of narcolepsy among those involved.’



The writer of the BMJ article commented: `Now, eight years after the outbreak, new information is emerging from one of the lawsuits that, months before the narcolepsy cases were reported, the manufacturer and public health officials were aware of other serious adverse events logged in relation to Pandemrix.’



Sir Patrick Vallance, who was the Chief Scientific Adviser in the United Kingdom during the fake pandemic, and, I suspect, a key figure in dealing with the coronavirus in the UK, worked for GSK between 2006 and 2018. By the time he left GSK he was a member of the board and the corporate executive team. All of the fines and so on which I have listed took place while Vallance was working as a senior figure at GSK.’



Will Britain’s new fascist/communist Labour Government turn out to be the world’s most corrupt, dangerous and thoroughly evil government?



I wouldn’t bet against it.



