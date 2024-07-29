Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Kamala.

Kamala who?

Whoever you need me to be. Cackle cackle.

A mistress to a powerful San Francisco politician twice her age…or a vocal advocate for the “Me Too” movement.

A tough-on-crime prosecutor…or a “Defund the Police” cheerleader.

A likable-enough pragmatist…or “the most liberal nominee in U.S. history.”

A defender of Israel…or a supporter of Hamas terrorists.

A second-generation immigrant proud of her Indian and Jamaican heritage…or a staunch member of the African-American community who affects a southern accent.

Joe Biden’s trusted “border tsar”…or someone who barely knows where America’s borders are.

Whoever Kamala Harris needs to be in order to advance her career prospects, she will do her best to pretend that is who she has always been. Her problem — one she shares with many talentless politicians — is that she lacks both the brainpower and the charisma to convince others that she is more than an uninspiring hack. Usually, such low-caliber politicos peter out in local precincts where could-a-been dreams go to die. Kamala, however, has always had a knack for finding the right VIP to reward her ambition.

Let’s face it, she’s no Bill Clinton. As vile as that perv has always been, Jeffrey Epstein’s favorite houseguest knows how to glad-hand with the best of them. His aw-shucks “I feel your pain” approach to politicking took him far in life. The secret to Slick Willy’s success is that he makes every person he meets feel special. He shares private stories, asks personal questions, and seems genuinely interested in any stranger he meets. That’s high-level tradecraft for a marquee politician.

Bill’s wife, Hillary, has none of his natural instincts. When she tells someone, “I feel your pain,” it’s usually because she’s holding the knife still stuck in that person’s back. Nobody in D.C. trusts the Clintons, but plenty of people like Bill. That’s the difference that put him in the Oval Office and kept her out.

And if Hillary has made it as far as she has only because she hitched her wagon to the right star, Kamala has made it just as far by hitching and re-hitching her wagon from one star to the next whenever it was convenient. She is an unusually empty human vessel who is willing to be whatever those with power need her to be.

In this way, she is entirely different from Hillary. Hillary struggles to accept that her achievements exist only because of Bill and finds it extremely difficult to “do the dance” in front of the right people in order to receive the rewards she feels she inherently deserves. Hildebeest hates socializing with strangers (especially those without money or power) and is always one cocktail away from screeching, “I’m Hillary Rodham, and I should be president, dammit!” Kamala, on the other hand, is willing to dance for just about anybody who can give her a leg up in life. The thought bubble affixed above her head reads, “I will do anything to be president!”

Where Hillary and Kamala overlap, however, is critical: both are obvious fakes. Nobody who witnesses their interactions with others walks away thinking that either is genuine or charming. Nobody feels bigger in their presence. Nobody feels drawn in by their leadership or personal appeal. Hillary and Kamala are mediocre politicians who should have never risen higher than their local school board. They are neither good nor gifted. And their desperation for power reeks.

If Kamala is ultimately successful where Hillary was not — and becomes America’s first female president — it will be because Democrats have perfected their mail-in-ballot operations across the country. In truth, Americans haven’t had honest elections for decades. Without identification requirements in many jurisdictions that first establish whether a person is legally permitted to vote and without transparent procedures for verifying the authenticity of vote tallies, fraud has long been baked into the system. With the transformation of Election Day into Election Season, the opportunities for political operatives to “cook the books” have greatly expanded. With the collapse of in-person voting and the growing incentives for absentee voting, basic safeguards ensuring that real citizens are voting free of duress or reward have largely disappeared. Mail-in-ballot fraud has simply amplified the corruption of an already corrupt system.

So far, Democrats have gotten away with it. They print millions of extra ballots and mail those ballots to unknown places without any procedures for verifying whether legally voting citizens have properly received them. Political operatives collect those ballots and fraudulently fill them out. Signature requirements (the bare minimum form of security necessary in jurisdictions that openly discourage in-person voting) are ignored. Then more political operatives return those fraudulent ballots to unsecured drop-off boxes where no-one is around to enforce chain of custody rules. It’s an ugly vote laundering operation that has only grown in scope and sophistication over the years. And because courts have done little to curb the practice since Joe Biden’s mail-in-ballot “victory,” 2024 promises to be similarly tainted.

Still, Democrats can only steal November’s election if the American people find the results somewhat plausible. One of the telltale signs of 2020’s election theft was the inconvenient fact that President Trump won almost every bellwether county (those jurisdictions that traditionally predict how an election will turn out) by double digits. While Democrat operatives had sufficiently flooded Democrat-controlled cities in critical battleground states with enough fraudulent ballots to eke out a Dementia Joe “win,” they failed to fully cover their tracks.

In 2024, the same cheaters will need to expand their cover-up operations in order to maintain an illusion of plausibility. Their job will not be easy. Because President Trump received more votes than any incumbent in American history (and more votes than any candidate other than those “awarded” to Joe Biden), Democrats will have to fabricate a lot of ballots in order to overcome Trump’s natural support. The idea that Biden, a lifetime politician with lukewarm popularity, somehow won fifteen million more votes than either Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton did in the two previous elections never passed the smell test. If Democrats are forced to manufacture so many ballots for Kamala that she receives twenty million or more votes than the Democrat demigod, Barack Obama, then a lot of Americans will cry foul.

That’s not to say that they won’t try. Right now the corrupt corporate media are producing nonstop propaganda in an all-hands-on-deck Establishment effort to convince Americans that Kamala’s public support is huge and growing. The question is whether they can sufficiently manipulate public perception enough to make a Kamala “victory” appear remotely plausible.

Wall Street globalists will certainly do anything to assist Democrats’ pursuit of victory. Why? Because Biden’s VP (a woman whom he admittedly chose as his running mate because of her sex and race) has proven that she will do and say whatever she must to secure their patronage. She will dump trillions into Green New Deal scams that line the pockets of the rich and curse the middle class with runaway inflation. She will glorify the “climate change” priests and their false but lucrative “science.” She will follow the military-industrial complex into tragic but profitable wars. She will elevate race hustlers in the White House and work hard to divide Americans against each other. She will coddle domestic and foreign terrorists while keeping Biden’s open borders open to tens of millions of additional unvetted illegal aliens. Kamala is an empty vessel eager to assist the rich and powerful.

But Americans see a fraud. They know she is a chameleon who will say anything. And karma eventually comes for us all.