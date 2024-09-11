It was a lively debate, to say the least, and Kamala came off much better than even I expected. There was no rambling with nonsensical explanations reflecting that whoever prepared her did a fantastic job. Yet, Kamala’s plan is for a $6,000 tax credit for a newborn family, $25,000 to buy a home, and $50,000 credit to start a business. All they are are tax credits. If you don’t make that much, there is no credit. Even to start a small businss 50k is not enough. It would be best to have at least 250k to start any basic business. If you have that much, then the paradox is you are the hated rich.

I found Trump to be too rattled, but Kamala was well prepared. She taunted Trump, and he took the bait. She came off as someone who could be president in the eyes of the average voter. I would expect her to be now claimed to be the frontrunner. Trump never brought up the taxation of unrealized gains, which would create the biggest crash in American History.

Two of our six models, based entirely on economics, show a 51% victory for Kamala. While four models show a Trump victory, two are also at just 51%. Therefore, this reflects a tight race. However, what is shocking is that two of the six models point to a possible Trump victory at 61% and 59%.

The 2020 election came in at 51.3% for Biden and 46.8% for Trump. It is hard to believe those numbers were correct when Biden beat Obama in the swing states. Nevertheless, the two models were a dead heat, and three showed a Biden victory, with one showing a victory for Trump. Compared to the 2024 model, there we have four for Trump and only two for Kamala.

As I have said, knowing what is at stake for the Neocons and the prospect of war in the future, I have said that I would have expected the Neocons to try to assassinate Trump, and he escaped by just turning his head at the right moment. The paradox here is that a Trump victory would make no sense when he and RFK are anti-war. This implied to me either they assassinated Trump or started World War III before the election or by January to trap Trump into war.

Just looking at the performance of this debate, you have to say that Kamala won, and she came off as authoritative for the first time. She was prepared significantly, and this was the first time I would say she could play the role of President for the Neocons. I can now see why they handed it to her.

A victory for Kamala appears to be set to unleash a two-year correction in the stock market.