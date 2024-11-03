An apple does not fall far from the tree. Children learn their foundational beliefs from their parents. Daughters bond closely to their fathers in their early years. We all know about the archetypal “Daddy’s girl.” Despite repeated denials, Kamala was raised by her father, a prominent Marxist professor in California. Newspaper articles from 1975 confirm her father’s commitment to the Marxist/Communist cause.

Donald Harris, Ph.D. never tried to hide his commitment to Marxism. He was so well known within the communist community that he was the winner of what Stanford University described as a “six-month round-the-world” search for the most qualified Marxist professor to poison the minds of its students. The local newspaper, the Stanford Daily, reported that a professor in the university’s Department of Economics described Harris as “one of the leading young people in Marxist economics.”

When challenged to explain her current, supposedly more-centrist positions versus her prior recorded radical comments, Kamala reassured the CNN interview audience, “My values have not changed.” Stop for a moment. Ask yourself how many of your life’s lessons were learned as a child. How many of your values came from the words and actions of your parents? Then ask yourself, “How effective would a skilled teacher, a university professor, be at implanting these “values” on his adoring daughter?

Image: Kamala’s father. Fair use.

There is no proof her father still influences Kamala’s life. Supposedly their relationship is “strained.” But if that is so, why would Dr. Harris have moved to Washington? His home is less than a mile away from Kamala’s White House office. Investigative reporter Paul Sperry argues that there is evidence they are closer than they let on. The trademarked slogan of the National Enquirer, “Enquiring minds want to know,” is operative here.

Dems, denying senior Harris’ influence over his daughter, defend their supposed separation by saying, “Dr. Harris didn’t even go to the Democratic convention in Chicago.” Ask yourself, if you were a driver in the DNC wheelhouse, and your presidential candidate’s father was a noted Marxist, would you let him within 1,000 miles of the convention? It’s only 695 miles from The Windy City to The Swamp, so I assume they thought they were safe in keeping Harris, Sr. and Harris, Jr. 2/3 of a thousand miles and a time zone away from each other.

So, the question becomes, “Is Kamala Harris a Marxist?” Considering what she learned from her father during her formative years and her prior public statements from years ago now haunting her, why wouldn’t she be?

She keeps saying, “My values haven’t changed.” I think we should believe her.

Ed Sherdlu is a pseudonym.