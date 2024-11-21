Charges have finally been brought against Jose Ibarra, the illegal migrant from Venezuela who brutally murdered nursing student Laken Riley. The court found Ibarra GUILTY on 10 charges, including murder, rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and kidnapping. This is not enough. Laken Riley and her family deserve justice.

Jose Antonio Ibarra entered the US through the El Paso, Texas, border passing that Texas Governor Abbott has attempted to secure with endless pushback from the Biden-Harris Administration. Democrat lawmakers and the media initially did everything to conceal the identity of her murderer. Biden refused to say “Laken Riley” publicly but did correct himself for calling her murderer an “illegal.” Initial reports of her murder did not include the assailant’s identity or migration status.

There was surveillance video footage of the brutal attack, but it was omitted from initial reports. Numerous media outlets described Antonio as an “Athens resident.” The Associated Press had the audacity to release a devious article entitled: “The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes,” suggesting that women “can try to say safer while exercising.” So not only did the media censor all stories pertaining to Laken’s case, but they went as far as to blame the victim.

Ibarra’s brother is in the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. He testified against his own brother once the courts revealed that DNA was found under Riley’s fingernails – she fought as hard as she could for 17 minutes until the coward took her life.

There is nothing that citizens can do to remain safe when illegal, unvetted aliens have more rights than law-abiding citizens.

A reminder that Ibarra was arrested by the New York Police Department a year before he came to America in 2023, where he was “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation.” As is the case with countless stories of migrant crime, he faced no repercussions. Although Ibarra crossed into the US from the unsecured Texas border on September 8, 2022, he made his way to Georgia thanks to Biden’s policy of taxpayer-funded free flights for illegal migrants. This criminal flew from JFK Airport in New York to Atlanta, Ga., a year after arriving in the US.

“What happened to Laken Riley is a gut-wrenching tragedy, and we are hopeful her suspected killer is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” a New York City Hall representative said. “Mayor Adams has been abundantly clear that we need to fix our broken immigration system. Cities should never have had to carry the cost and burden of this national humanitarian crisis.”

Life imprisonment is not enough when this exact scenario could happen again. Laken Riley’s father is calling for reform. “I stand before you, a heartbroken man,” he said via the New York Post. “Part of my purpose has been taken. God gave me a beautiful daughter to father, protect, provide for and nurture. A man with an evil heart stole her life. He was in this country and in this state illegally. My vision for every senator in this chamber is that you protect citizens from this illegal invasion,” he added. “Please recognize over a million illegal aliens are in this state and making families nervous.”

The Biden Administration and every proponent of OPEN BORDERS must be held accountable for the untold crimes migrants have carried out against the people of this nation. Trump’s plan to file an executive order for mass deportation is of the utmost importance for NATIONAL SECURITY. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution states that the United States “shall protect each of them [the states] against Invasion.” What happens when the sitting president and state legislators actively ENCOURAGE the invasion of America? “Technically, they shouldn’t be here,” was the only condolence Biden could muster. OPEN BORDERS ARE OPEN TREASON!