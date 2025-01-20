`The Young Country Doctor’ series of books are set in the tiny, isolated village of Bilbury which is itself to be found in the English county of Devon. The books are set in the 1970s and describe a world in which dignity, respect and responsibility were not dirty words. It’s a world where log fires were enjoyed not frowned upon, where the Doc visits his patients at home (day and night) and it’s a world in which people could leave their front door open when they popped to the village shop and know that when they returned all their furniture would be where they left it.



The 16th book about Bilbury is now out!



`The Young Country Doctor Book 16: Bilbury Times’ contains stories about the Doc, Patsy and all the village regulars. There are some remarkably difficult diagnostic mysteries for the Doc to solve and a few ethical problems too. There are bizarre events in the village pub `The Duck and Puddle’ and adventures with an American author who develops a mysterious illness and a medical student who finds rural general practice rather a shock. If you haven’t read any of the previous books it doesn’t matter.



Just under 100,000 words long, `The Young Country Doctor Book 16’ is, like its 15 predecessors, unashamedly escapist.



To purchase a copy of `The Young Country Doctor Book 16’ just CLICK HERE



The book is available as a hard cover book, a paperback and an eBook.



Oh, and by the way, I have to mention my books here on my website. Thanks to the suppression, censorship and lies online I have no social media outlet and no mainstream media will review or serialise my books. Internet sites are frightened to interview me in case they get banned too. The result is that my income has been cut by over 80%. I have never accepted advertising or sponsorship and when I could make videos I did not monetise them.



