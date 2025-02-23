JD Vance is proving he was the absolute best VP pick President Trump could have made. Unlike Trump’s last spineless veep, Vance isn’t sitting quietly—he’s out there pushing the America First agenda with fire and fury. And right now, he’s got European tyrants in his crosshairs—especially Germany, a so-called “Western democracy” that’s busy arresting its own citizens for posting memes.

Some might say this is just Germany living up to its sketchy past. And they’d be right. This is the kind of authoritarian insanity you’d expect in North Korea, not in a nation that claims to stand for freedom.

Sadly, under Biden’s regime, we weren’t far off from Germany ourselves. Who could forget when Douglass Mackey was arrested, tried, and convicted—for the “crime” of sharing an anti-Hillary meme back in 2016?

Thankfully, President Trump won his third election and saved free speech—for now. But the world is still teetering on the edge of globalist tyranny.

JD Vance, who just tore into Europe to their smug faces in Munich during a barn-burner speech, isn’t backing down—he’s doubling down. The veep took the stage at CPAC and threw down the gauntlet once again. Now he’s demanding Germany answer the billion-dollar question: Why should the United States keep footing the bill to defend Germany when they could easily lock up an American citizen for posting memes online?

Great question…

Collin Rugg:

NEW: JD Vance rips Germany once again, asks why the U.S. should pay for their defense if an American citizen can be thrown in prison for posting a meme online. 🔥🔥 “Germany’s entire defense is subsidized by the American taxpayer. There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today.” “Do you think that the American taxpayer is gonna stand for that if you get thrown in jail in Germany for posting a mean tweet?” “Of course they’re not.”

Europe is still reeling from JD’s last speech—and for good reason.

We covered that epic moment, one for the ages, when JD took the stage and gave the globalist elite their first introduction to the new America First Trump administration 2.0.

Revolver:

America’s strength is back—full force. Vice President JD Vance strolled into the Munich Security Conference and let Europe have it with both barrels. His speech was fiery, unapologetically All-American, and left EU leaders grappling for words as they melted down in real time. It was glorious to watch. After years of weakness and acting like scared little cowards, actually seeing America finally flexing and calling out the globalist dirtbags destroying Europe was exactly what the world needed. This was the moment for President Trump’s administration to make its grand entrance onto the world stage—and they rolled into Europe like a boss. And yes, Vance threw down the gauntlet, putting every European leader on notice. Vance made it clear—Europe and America are drifting apart. They’re heading straight into communist waters, while we’re swimming in a sea of freedom. Finally. It’s time for them to reverse course and join us.

Europe loves to act like the moral authority of the West, but the mask is slipping. Germany is locking people up over memes, the EU is silencing dissent left and right, and the whole place is spiraling into full-blown authoritarian madness. This isn’t “democracy”—it’s Marxist tyranny wrapped in a fancy Euro bow. And the last thing the US should do is keep bankrolling these power-hungry globalists while they trample free speech and personal freedoms like it’s no big deal.

It’s time for America to stand up for the persecuted citizens of Europe and throw them a much-needed lifeline. And with President Trump and JD Vance leading the charge, that’s exactly what’s happening.