Ozempic, and similar drugs, don’t help eradicate bad eating habits. Instead they work on the brain to make you feel full. But the drug may also affect other parts of the brain – effectively turning it into a mind control substance. The drug decreases the amount of dopamine your brain releases after you do something enjoyable – drinking, smoking, eating food you particularly like or having sex – and therefore eliminates the motivation to do those things. The drug will remove the sense of pleasure that is experienced when you do something you enjoy.



The drug may therefore change the personality of the person taking it and it may reduce the individual’s libido. This effect will ensure that the drug fits nicely into the depopulation programme which is so loved by the conspirators.



And all this perhaps explains why journalists have been encouraged to promote the drug with such exaggerated and unbridled enthusiasm. I nevertheless find it astonishing that mainstream media journalists have promoted these drugs with little or no assessment of the side effects or their propensity to turn those who use them into zombies.



NOTE

