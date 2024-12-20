As Barack Obama slowly fades from the landscape, let’s consider how he has helped to destroy Western civilization, especially the United States of America. He did this via his fealty to Iran, which allowed unchecked, deadly drug trafficking into America while giving Iran the time, space, and funds to develop its nuclear weapons.

The Obama Administration killed hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing the Iran-founded and funded terrorist organization Hezbollah to operate in the Western Hemisphere, where it built a narco-terror network that shipped illegal drugs into this country. The Middle Eastern threat is now below our southern border, something obvious as far back as 2011:

Over the last several years Hezbollah and its patrons in Iran have greatly expanded their operations in Latin America to the detriment of inter-American security and U.S. strategic interests. Today, Hezbollah is using the Western Hemisphere as a staging ground, fundraising center, and operational base to wage asymmetric warfare against the United States. Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez and other anti-American governments in the region have facilitated this expansion by rolling out the welcome mats for Hezbollah and Iran.

Thirteen years ago, it was estimated that Iran/Hezbollah was remitting $300-$500 million annually to Middle East terrorists. By 2017, that number was believed to be $1 billion or double the 2011 take. Their profits were derived from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering, and other criminal activities.

Beginning in 2008 and for the next eight years, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) ran Project Cassandra, an investigation into these activities. In 2017’s “The Secret Backstory of How Obama Let Hezbollah Off the Hook,” Josh Meyer explained that the Obama administration interfered with an ultimately blocked the DEA’s efforts to neutralize these operations:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies. They followed cocaine shipments, some from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States. They tracked the river of dirty cash as it was laundered by, among other tactics, buying American used cars and shipping them to Africa. And with the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran.

After all this effort, though, Obama’s Justice Department declined to prosecutemajor players. For example, Hezbollah’s envoy to Iran, a Lebanese bank that laundered billions in drug money and that was a central figure in a U.S.-based cell of the Iranian Quds force, got a pass.

If you read the 65-page report highlighted in the Politico article, you can readily understand that the United States missed a great opportunity to either dismantle Hezbollah’s Western Hemisphere operations or dramatically curtail them. The reason for America’s passivity was Obama’s 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the real purpose of which was to pad the President’s resume with a fake foreign policy achievement and threaten Israel.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died from drug overdoses because the Obama administration freed Hezbollah to operate, which it now does in conjunction with Mexican cartels and China. In my opinion, this was willful mass murder, which President Barack Obama sanctioned.

The reality, which Obama may or may not have recognized, is that Iran is our enemy. Its leaders have repeatedly called for our destruction. In 2023, the Tehran leadership announced, “Death to America is not a slogan. It is policy.”

Iran and its proxies have attacked and killed American soldiers and citizens of our ally, Israel, and interfered with the world’s shipping, undermining Western economies. We should never forget how Iran’s revolutionaries held and tortured 53 American hostages at our embassy in Tehran from 1979-1981. We should never forget that Hezbollah killed 241 American troops killed in 1983 in Beirut, Lebanon. Allowing Iran to profit from illegal drug trafficking that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans should be impermissible, even for a theoretical “higher purpose.”

And of course, it was all for nothing. Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, “the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” which included the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Germany, and the European Union, was as likely to succeed as Bill Clinton’s 1994 Agreed Framework with North Korea to forestall their nuclear ambitions. (Clinton’s deal failed completely when North Korea was discovered to have been cheating for an unknown number of years.) Both deals were padding for resumes and for public consumption. Both deals had ten-year durations with partners who could not be trusted not to cheat.

History shows that Iran was cheating from day one and the deal was never worth the paper it was printed on. Unfortunately, as part of the sham agreement, Iran received $150 billion to renew and expand its terror program.

Daniel Greenfield summed up the problem of negotiating with terrorists:

Offering to negotiate with Islamic terrorists is a statement of weakness. Jihadists only offer to negotiate out of fear, weakness or to entrap us and assume we do the same. Western liberals believe that peace will be achieved when all the wars end, but peace in the Muslim world is not a permanent state, rather it is a temporary truce in an endless war.

In effect, what Clinton and Obama did, respective, was to give the North Koreans and Iranians space to develop nuclear weapons. These deals were corrupt betrayed the American people.

The truth is that when dealing with Islam, you can only have a civilized discussion if they know you have the bigger stick.

At the end of the day, what crime did Barack Obama commit? Treason:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000 and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

He entered into an agreement he knew would never last and that Iran would quite obviously use as time, room, and money to go nuclear. He aided the funding by allowing Hezbollah’s narco-terror campaign in this hemisphere to be left untouched, a decision that effectively killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. The money that Iran received from having its assets unfrozen and its drug-dealing unchecked enhanced Iran’s ability to expand and export its terror operations, destabilizing the Middle East and beyond and allowing it to try to destroy our best ally, Israel.

In my view, former President Barack Obama is guilty of treason and should be held accountable.