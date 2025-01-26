QUESTION: Hi Martin,

I am unsure if I have informed you of a little thing I noticed about the ECM a while back that I was recently reminded of and you may find interesting. I’ll keep it simple. The square root of 666 is 25.8069….. / 3 = 8.6023…. coincidence or relation?

I Know it is fractal but are we not in the 6th wave of the 6th wave of the 6th Wave most applicable to us and our time?

It is clear to me rather it is the symptom or the disease that we are trapped in a negative cycle and getting nowhere like a hamster wheel.

The cycle must be broken, perhaps we can at least change the frequency, but how?

ANSWER: Very interesting calculation. I know that the number of his name is supposed to be based on the Greek alphabet, in which each letter represents a number. There has been some debate that it was translated in Arabic numerals as 616 (χιϛ), not 666. The Novum Testamentum Graece, a Greek translation, read χιϛ/616 as a variation. Nevertheless, many had interpreted that the number of the beast referred to the Roman Emperor Nero. In several editions of the Bible in Greek, the number is represented by the final three words, ἑξακόσιοι ἑξήκοντα ἕξ, hexakósioi hexēkonta héx, which does translate to “six hundred [and] sixty-six.”

The one thing that is fundamental in this universe of ours is that everything is fractal. It is always the same structure throughout all time scales. Therefore, if a cycle is VALID, it must be fractal and appear on all levels of time. The 8.6 times 3 is 25.8. The Precession of the equinox is 25,800 years. Not only is 8.6 years equal to the perfect number of Pi * 1,000 days, but every level of time must also conform. Therefore, a super-cycle measured in thousands of years must be a fractal of the lowest level to be valid. Your calculation of the square root of 666 being 25.8069 is fascinating. Does this imply that it should be 666 rather than 616?

Recorded history began with the invention of writing around the 4th millennium BCE, with the earliest verifiable records attributed to the Sumerians in Mesopotamia around 2900 BC. This period marks the transition from prehistory, where no written records exist, to documented historical accounts. Human evolution began approximately six million years ago when our ancestors started to diverge from the common ancestors shared with great apes. The emergence of anatomically modern humans, Homo sapiens, occurred around 300,000 years ago. Darwin’s theory of evolution does not discredit the Biblical account, for there is nothing to say that God did not take an ape and reshape it. The missing link has never been discovered, but there are undoubtedly different species of humanoids, such as Neanderthals.

The story of the Great Flood and Noah’s Ark has survived with variations in many cultures. We even have Babylonian accounts and reliefs depicting the people dying in the Great Flood. We also know that Abraham came from the region where he lived in the city of Ur.

The story of Noah’s Ark landing in what is a region of Turkey known in ancient times as Phrygia is even celebrated on Roman coins. The Ark depicted on this coin from the 2nd century AD even has the name inscribed “NOAH” on the vessel in Greek. It is entirely possible that this story dates back to the 10,000 BC era and represents the previous civilization.

What we do know is that the ancients had often built upon the ruins of the previous. The ancient city of Troy has several layers. Some argue that the Sphinx was originally a lion that was created about 10,000 BC facing the constellation Leo and was recarved with the human head by the Egyptians.

People fail to understand that our planet’s entire weather system is extremely dynamic. Research has traced the north-south shifts of the northernmost edge of the tropics back 800 years, conducted by the University of Arizona-led international team. They have mapped out that the Tropic Belt is also subject to cyclical movement. I have reported that in ancient times, the region we call the Sahara Desert was lush and green, and cave drawings showed herds of animals in the area. The research has revealed that, indeed, the Tropic Belt has moved upward and downward over the centuries, and the study has documented where it has moved for the last 800 years.

The University of Arizona wrote: “From 1568 to 1634, the tropics expanded to the north, the team found. That time period coincides with severe droughts and other disruptions of human societies, including the collapse of the Ottoman empire in Turkey, the end of the Ming Dynasty in China and near abandonment of the Jamestown Colony in Virginia…”

The Tropic Belt has been gradually moving northward since 1970. There is debate over what is even causing that. Again, this only confirms that the climate change theories caused by fossil fuels are just absurd.

The real unanswered question is whether there is also an evolutionary cycle like Noah’s where most of civilization is wiped out, and we have to start all over again. Is that cycle every 8,600 years? This is the 64 million dollar question.