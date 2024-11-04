On Monday, Oct 28, political commentator Steven Crowder shared on X an undercover video where a Democrat operative revealed the ways in which previous elections were rigged, including through the controversial ballot harvesting scheme in nursing homes.

The post featured Joel Caldwell, the director of operations for the Coalition for the People's Agenda in Georgia, who seemed to be unaware that he was being recorded by an undercover journalist.

In the video, Caldwell recounted how in Atlanta, Republican poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena back in 2020 because of an alleged water leak.

"They were counting ballots… and were told that there was a leak on the opposite side of the dome. Everybody needed to evacuate. Then when they all left, the Democrats went back in and started counting. The Republicans went back to their headquarters. They didn't know," he said.

The undercover woman who was recording the video asked: "You know that for a fact?" Caldwell confirmed it saying, "That's what happened, yeah."

When the woman inquired if the leak issues were legitimate, he answered: "So, they said it was a leak. So you see in the videos they were putting everything up and they were leaving. Then, they were out in the parking lot when I guess they told them they could come back in." However, the Republican watchers had already left and this was when the Democrats went back in and resumed the counting.

"During that hour, that stretch of that, it was only like less than a hundred votes were counted for Trump. Statistically, you're downtown. There's gonna be more than a hundred votes for Trump," he admitted.

He further revealed that "They started stuffing them ballots. They got videotape of them but nobody talks about it." He added that this is the reason why former President Donald Trump has been accusing them of stealing the elections because he saw the footage. Caldwell even cited a video where a man was pulling up and putting a hundred ballots in the box.

Caldwell further disclosed in the video that groups were paying people to go around collecting absentee ballots from senior houses and then drop them off ballot boxes. He also said that the preparation for election rigging takes a long time and canvassers, harvesters and election officials are paid to perform these massive election stealing operations.

Caldwell confirms Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules movie was accurate

Elsewhere in the video, Caldwell admitted that Dinesh D'Souza's documentary "2000 Mules," which exposes widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome, was accurate. However, he said that in the movie, they never said what groups were involved.

"They just said investigations were being launched into nonprofits in different states. They did not name the organizations. So, I was just waiting for the sh*t to drop. They got the evidence because they showed that in the documentary."

Back in June, Salem Media Group, the company behind D'Souza's film pulled both the film and the book from its platforms and apologized to a man from Georgia named Mark Andrews. Andrews filed a defamation suit after the film allegedly falsely depicted him as engaging in voter fraud.

Andrews is seen in the film depositing five ballots into a ballot box as D'Souza says in a voiceover: "What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes." Andrews' face was blurred in the footage, but during the promotion and discussion of the film, his face was allegedly shown. (Related: 2000 Mules documentary by Dinesh D'Souza finally reveals PROOF that 2020 election was completely stolen from Trump.)

However, Caldwell said that what happened was true as he further exposed that the rigging operation even included local elections.

"I knew they were doing stuff like that. That's how they got one of the mayors, dropping ballots in the boxes and stuff around Metro Atlanta for the mayor's race in Atlanta."

When the journalist asked: "So they are not going to do that again in 2024?"

"Harvesting ballots and sh*t?" Caldwell clarified and quickly continued: "That is why the Republicans are always trying to fight the ballot, you know? That is the argument of the whole thing. It's because Republicans are the ones who want to do voter IDs and stuff." He then said that Democrats, on the other hand, would fight voter ID laws. They would push for ballot harvesting, online voting and other different things they would try to come up with, he added.