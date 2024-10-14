..... the average jackass who turns his phone OFF and maintains absolute silence with regard to what he or she is doing, where they're going and what they're after may well get caught but they will also almost-certainly succeed.

How do I know this?

Because of the fact that we can't even run an oiler to make sure our Naval vessels have fuel for their planes and choppers without the asshole at the helm running it hard aground and worse the command structure above said captain has only one such vessel in the area so there is no redundancy AND someone on that ship (a crew member, obviously) videoed the damage with a cellphone and uploaded it to social media so every douche-nozzle in the world that might want to shoot at us knows its literal open season on said fleet as at present we can't refuel!

In other words the supposedly best of the best in the area of fighting forces can't manage to operate a ship, can't provide redundancy if the one ship that is utterly critical to a part of any necessary mission gets damaged and if that wasn't bad enough they can't even keep the details of the damage, which make clear the vessel is inoperative at the present time, away from public -- and our enemy's -- eyes.

Any such enemy might reasonably conclude we're no better than that when it comes to operating anything else. Like, for instance, the defensive and offensive weapons on said ships and aircraft.

Oh by the way right here in the last couple months we have had one jackass who managed to get shots off at a Presidential candidate and killed people in the crowd (nearly succeeding in their primary goal) and a second who managed to scout out a golf course and lay in wait for nearly a full day without detection -- and only by dumb luck was he stupid enough to expose his rifle barrel where it could be seen before he used it (and thus got caught.) Oh and this second guy has been arrested for felonies more times than most shoplifters stole a ham sandwich but not oncehas he gone to prison for any of it and he was apparently soliciting people to go "fight" in YoooooKRRRRANE. Where did he get the money to do all that shit with no visible means of support and how the hell did he stay out of prison all these years?

We additionally have a crap-ton of fighting age single men being imported into this country from other nations by our own government and they're not only allowed to stay they're showered with public money stolen from you and I at literal gunpoint. This, we're told, is "compassionate" when the evidence is that they're a bunch of thugs or even worse, might be organized and thus an effective militia and, if and when the time comes we don't even have the competence and willingness to go hunt those fuckers down and make them assume room temperature never mind the stupidity (or is it malice by Biden and Harris specifically?) of letting them into the country in the first place.

Then we have so-called "infrastructure" that is single-point failure prone in multiple places, including the entire communications network in Asheville and the surrounding area. Never mind intentionally building high-value and even necessary things on a floodplain which has its name for what should be an obvious reason to someone with more than two IQ points. Incidentally FEMA publishes maps of said places and yes, those flooded areas in Asheville are in them. "But muh property tax revenue!" says the all-woman, no-brains city council. Why how not-diverse you are and clearly, what also wasn't in evidence is any hint of competence when it comes to infrastructure resilience. No, you can't prevent floods but you can build things that aren't 100% chucklefucked and have some measure of redundancy. Clearly, they didn't.

Oh, you want to see the world burn? Well you just might -- right here, in your town -- and you should have no illusion that the local cops, national guard or even the military are competent to deal with it anywhere, whether here at home or halfway around the world.

What is in evidence at this point is that the only important thing is that your hair, pronouns or whatever you have between your legs is "correct" by some "diversity" mandate -- competence is simply not part of the agenda or requirements anywhere from school teachers to college admission and degrees, the allegedly "best" police force in the world (the Secret Service) AND EVEN ship's captains in the fucking US Navy. All of it today -- every single bit of it from medicine to the military -- appears to be nothing more than a giant grift for Lockheed-Martin, BAE Systems, your local hospital administrator and corporate bullshitter with an appropriate percentage kicked back to a Congresscritter's or Administration FAMILY MEMBERS AND POLITICAL FRIENDS.

This is quite-literally how Rome burned and if we don't cut all of that crap out right now so will we.