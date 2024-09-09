Euthanasia is going to be debated in the British Parliament in November. Pressure groups, manipulators and conspirators want euthanasia to be legal everywhere in the world because they see it as a great way to reduce the size of the global population and to cut the cost of providing care and support for the elderly, the disabled and the poor.



In countries where euthanasia has been introduced it is NOT just the sick and the terminally ill who are being killed.



People are being legally killed because they are depressed, frail, poor or unemployed.



And despite the claims being made, euthanasia is NOT painless, it is NOT peaceful and it is NOT dignified.



The bottom line is that euthanasia is being introduced to save money and to KILL people who need health care and support.



In order to help promote euthanasia, palliative services are deliberately being drastically reduced with the result that patients in pain will be eager to allow themselves to be killed.



The Hippocratic Oath states firmly that doctors should never kill their patients. So who will do the killing? Teams of `specialists’ will probably be employed. Evidence from around the world (vividly described in Jack King’s book `They Want To Kill Us’) shows just how euthanasia is being used to cleanse society of the disabled, the poor, the unemployed and the mentally ill. Evidence from Canada is particularly disturbing.



Patients are pressured into accepting euthanasia even though they want to live. Even children may be killed in euthanasia cleansing programmes. Guilt is used to push people into euthanasia programmes. In the UK, menopausal patients are legally regarded as `disabled’ and could find themselves being invited to accept `doctor assisted suicide’ (as euthanasia is sometimes known).



There are many myths about euthanasia and many lies are told. As with covid and the covid vaccine, the mainstream media will not allow any discussion or debate of this issue.



You can help us stop euthanasia. It will take two minutes of your time.



First, go to members.parliament.uk (CLICK HERE) to find the name and contact details of your member of parliament.



Second, go to the video section of www.vernoncoleman.com and find Dr Coleman’s video on euthanasia. Or just CLICK HERE



Third, send the video to your MP’s email address.



You can also use the parliamentary site to obtain contact details of members of the House of Lords. Send them copies of the video too.



Please help us stop euthanasia coming to Britain.



If we don’t stop this now, euthanasia will become legal in the UK and you and those close to you will be in danger.



Finally, please share this message as widely as you can. Time is running out.



Thank you.



Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Jack King



NOTE

Dr Jack King’s book `They Want to Kill Us’ contains the truth about euthanasia. To purchase a copy just CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman and Jack King September 2024