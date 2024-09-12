... in one easy step.

Just watch the Tyreek Hill bodycam video and then read the Miami Dolphin's statement backing him.

Fuck you National Felons League and double fuck you to the Miami Dolphins -- I hope every one of you has your wife or child run over by a wildly-speeding felon, which is what someone driving at over 100mph in a 40mph zone is. May I note that Tyreek was cited both for reckless driving and driving without a license, so exactly how did he get that very expensive car and who's tags (and insurance) are on it? Oh, and did Tyreek never have a driver license or did he get his ticket punched for previous shit-headed behavior?

Virtually all states consider grossly-excessive speed as a felony. It is alleged the reason for the original stop was that Tyreek was driving in excess of 100mph on a 40mph zone road. The body cam video, which has been released, shows him being combative and then he rolled up his heavily-tinted window which obscured his hands.

That was the act that got him dragged out of the vehicle and detained -- justly so.

But more to the point he should have never been released as the original offense was a felony and thus until and unless he was cuffed-and-stuffed, taken to the station, booked, printed and saw a judge to set bond he was not eligible for release anyway.

You try a stunt like that and you will have exactly that result -- justly so. If you are alone in your vehicle it will also be towed. So fuck you right up front Tyreek because you played your black privilege card and didn't get instantly arrested for what any other person who wasn't a famous black football star would have been.

Now if you've never been in trouble before perhaps the judge or DA will take pity on you when you appear in front of them after being arrested and slap you with a huge fine and downgrade the charge to "careless" (rather than reckless) driving and thus there will be no felony conviction and, after a few years, no record of the event that matters at all. But this assumes that when you're caught by the cops you demonstrate some reasonable set of actions like, for example, apologizing for being stupid and putting the public at significant risk by operating a guided missile in a reckless manner on a public road without even so much as a driver license.

Of course Tyreek didn't do this. Instead he believes, and so do the Dolphins, that being a black football player of some note and thus rather wealthy because he is good at sportball he doesn't have to live by the same laws as everyone else and if the police stop him when he doesn't they're racists and are in the wrong.

Uh, no.

If, having been reasonably accused of a felony (and that sort of speed is) and with no valid license to present to the cops you then deliberately obscure your hands by closing a heavily-tinted window the police are well within their rights to believe you might be reaching for a weapon with which to shoot them because you've already demonstrated quite-clearly you do not give a fuck about the law or reasonable conduct in public in that you just put everyone on that road at risk of death by your own hand and right foot.

May I point out that exactly this sort of combative behavior right here in my area on what was an otherwise-routine suspected DUI (in that case) stop led to precisely that -- the driver did grab a gun and drilled two cops, killing one of them. He's facing trial for that (duh!)

Fuck you Miami Dolphins and fuck you Tyreek.

Tyreek should be forced to stand trial on the reckless driving charge with no reduction by plea and if convicted sentenced to prison as he is clearly not only not remorseful he doesn't think he did anything wrong and enlisted his employer to brand the police as racist pigs.

This sort of bullshit is how you create racists when the rest of us get tired of people like Crump defending felonies because of the offender's skin color. Next you're going to tell me I have to let Haitians eat my fucking cat because they're black.