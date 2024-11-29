I loathe and despise self-styled fact checkers. During the last four or five years these have sprung up like nettles and there are, today, thousands of them getting rich on payments from big companies and government departments. I have never known such a bunch of deceitful, and dishonest crooks. Once or twice I have risen to the bait and named and shamed fact checkers. They invariably whinge and complain that it is unfair to attack them with weapons such as facts.



But being a fact checker is an even quicker way to get rich than being a plumber or an estate agent so, to see you if you could make the grade and become a success as a fact checker try my simple career guide. Just answer YES or NO to these very simple questions and then keep a record of your scores.



How to become a fact-checker



1. Can you read?

2. Do you have any qualifications?

3. Are you honest?

4. Do you know how to do research?

5. Have people ever described you as an honourable and decent person?

6. Do you invariably tell the truth?

7. Is there anything you wouldn’t do for money?

8. Do you ever worry about other people?



The more times you answered NO, the more likely you are to become a successful fact-checker. A report by Sir Ramick Hobbs concluded that more than 99% of existing fact checkers answered NO to all these questions.



Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024

