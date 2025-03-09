The Old Testament of the Bible is replete with warnings against instant gratification. The serpent tempts Eve with the promise of knowledge through a single bite of fruit. Esau trades his birthright for a fleeting meal. The Israelites, impatient for Moses’s return from Mount Sinai, melt their gold into an idol. Saul, unwilling to wait for the prophet Samuel, offers a premature sacrifice before battle. These stories differ in context and lessons, yet they share a common truth: Instant gratification yields disaster.

Despite repeated warnings, the Israelites struggled to internalize this lesson, as evidenced throughout their history. Likewise, America today succumbs to the same temptations of immediacy.

Instant gratification draws in and destroys societies and persons in at least three ways.

First, the narrative of immediate acquisition offering equivalent benefits to those attained through diligence and hard work is a grand lie. In the Garden of Eden, the serpent assures Eve that consuming fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil will render her god-like in discerning good from evil, suggesting that one could effortlessly and instantaneously acquire divine knowledge.

Individuals dedicated to rigorous study understand the extensive effort required to achieve expertise in any field. The journey toward mastery imparts unique lessons, permits the making of mistakes, and fosters enduring memories. Bypassing this experiential process in favor of instant gratification overlooks a crucial aspect of genuine understanding.

In addition, empirical studies indicate that anticipation contributes significantly to human happiness. The period leading up to an event often brings more joy than the event itself, with happiness peaking upon attainment and subsequently declining. This phenomenon underscores that immediate gratification leads to diminished overall satisfaction and feelings of depression.

In modern society, particularly among younger Americans, there is a pervasive engagement with digital devices, instantaneously granting access to vast amounts of information. This constant connectivity has been associated with increased rates of depression and decreased life satisfaction.

Reflecting on the aftermath, what tangible gain in understanding did Adam and Eve acquire after partaking in the fruit? Shame, perhaps? A victimhood mentality, as they immediately began blaming each other? It is easy to imagine their profound disappointment — the promise of “god-like” knowledge was, in the end, a deception. This account prompts critical reflection on a similar illusion in our information age. The promise of instant, effortless knowledge deludes, leading Americans toward depression and anxiety. Realistically, learning comes through effort, struggle, and experience.

Second, the exhortation to “live in the moment” — epitomized by the acronym “YOLO” (“You Only Live Once”) — is an endorsement of hedonism. This perspective aligns with nihilistic tendencies and is a subtle rallying cry for immediate gratification.

A pertinent historical example is the Israelites’ creation of the golden calf during Moses’s absence on Mount Sinai. Impatient for his return, they implored Aaron to fashion a tangible deity, sacrificing their jewelry to construct the idol. This impatience led them to engage in revelry, forsaking their faith in the unseen God who had liberated them from Egypt. Despite their having witnessing divine miracles, the desire for immediate, visible comfort overshadowed their commitment to awaiting divine guidance.

This narrative illustrates the human propensity to seek immediate satisfaction, even at the expense of long-term well-being. Many Americans have accumulated significant credit card and student loan debt without consideration for the long-term financial consequences. The hope, false belief, or outright self-delusion that future employment will seamlessly resolve these debts cultivates a “tomorrow’s problem” mentality. Upon graduating, students often find themselves disillusioned by their financial circumstances. This disillusionment can encourage support for policies that offer quick fixes, which manifest at the voting booth. A 2022 poll revealed that 80% of Americans aged 18 to 29 are particularly inclined to support government intervention in addressing student loan debt. This mindset of living in the moment, without regard for the unforeseen future, is a sure path to destruction.

Third, Saul’s repeated pursuit of instant gratification in his quest for security led to his tragic decline. One of his earliest and most pivotal missteps occurred during a battle against the Philistines. After holding the monarchy for roughly two years, Saul gathered his armies to confront the Philistine threat. Saul received instructions to wait for Samuel to offer a burnt offering to God before the battle. However, Saul’s impatience and fear led him to act prematurely, as the immediate danger loomed on the battlefield. Unable to wait any longer, he performed the sacrifice himself. This impulsive decision proved his undoing, as when Samuel arrived later, he declared — prophetically — that Saul’s reign would end.

America’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic mirrors Saul’s hasty sacrifice, reflecting a tendency to prioritize immediate security over thoughtful deliberation. In the face of the pandemic, many Americans accepted restrictions curtailing personal freedoms in exchange for safety. Whereas measures like lockdowns aimed to reduce virus transmission, they imposed irrevocable economic and social consequences. Students who transitioned to remote learning faced challenges upon returning to in-person schooling and were required to wear masks, impacting educational development. In schools, notably, approximately 35% of New York City public school students were chronically absent during the 2023–2024 school year, a rise from 26.5% pre-pandemic. This absenteeism correlates with declining academic performance, with test scores in math and reading remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, Americans rushed to cash out stimulus checks from the government and support other economic policy decisions that would accelerate and stagnate inflation. This inflation is still impacting Americans into 2025.

Much like the consequences reverberating from Saul’s decision, Americans did not immediately feel the impact of these measures. Currently, unemployment threatens homes and families, skyrocketing grocery bills strain people’s finances, and high interest rates discourage spending and investing.

However, America’s parallel to ancient Israel and consequential draw to instant gratification began before the abovementioned scenarios. During Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, the federal government underwent considerable expansion. In response to the economic downturn of the Great Depression, Roosevelt implemented the New Deal, which introduced numerous entitlement programs and regulatory agencies. Drastic measures that aimed to provide immediate relief marked a shift toward increased government intervention in the economy. America’s embrace of instant gratification took root.

Fast-forward to the Trump administration. Currently there is a rewind toward decentralization, with efforts to streamline government functions and reduce bureaucratic influence. These conditions helped propel success before and during the Industrial Revolution. However, many Americans resist these changes, perhaps having grown accustomed to the immediacy of government solutions. This trend raises concerns that society has forgotten that effective change often occurs gradually, independent of governmental control.

Government intervention provides the allure of palpable immediate effects, false security, and a means to live in the present. However, such interventions come with consequences — often deferred. In contrast, the free market operates invisibly and gradually; its adjustments, though methodical, tend to be less disruptive and more adaptable, not imposed by the heavy hand of government or encumbered by Byzantine regulations.

A study of the Old Testament may serve as a cautionary tale, highlighting the perils of succumbing to instant gratification. As philosopher George Santayana stated, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

