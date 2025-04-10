President Trump on Wednesday ended Joe Biden and his handlers’ war on high-pressured showers and clean hair.

In December 2021, the Biden regime restored 2013 regulations on how much water can be carried through showerheads. Under the earlier rule, the entire shower was considered under rules restricting flow to 2.5 gallons per minute.

Today Trump brought back the high-powered showers.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf : Next up, sir, we have a series of executive orders and memorandum all relating to deregulation, which has obviously been a major priority of your administration. The first of these is an executive order. The Biden administration launched what you’ve called a ‘War on Showers.’ They had certain regulations that basically killed the water pressure of showers and other water appliances.

President Trump: You can say it. Go ahead. What are the appliances?

Will Scharf: I mean, it’s everything, sir. It’s toilets, and toilettes. Dishwashers, toilettes, sinks. But the shower heads are a huge deal.

President Trump: No water. You don’t get water. It’s ridiculous…

…They used to have a restrictor where you could take it out, but now they weld it in and you take a shower or wash your hands, whatever you do, including dishwashings, where no water comes out. But you wash your hands. And in my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous. And what you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer. So it’s the same water. And And we’re going to open it up so that people can live. And we’re going to hopefully have Congress approve it so it’s memorialized.