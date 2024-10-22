For your safety and security, Britain’s communist government and the National Health Service are introducing a smart phone App which will enable anyone who works for Big Brother (or anyone who knows someone who works for Big Brother) to access all your confidential medical information and share it around.



The conspirators claim that this is wonderful because you’ll be able to access your own records. But you’ve always been able to access your own medical records. Just ask for them and your doctor must supply you with a copy.



The apparatchiks are selling the new App as a way to protect patients in some bizarre way and as a way to `improve’ health care. It’s a way to improve health care in the way in which electric cars are a way to improve motoring. Your personal medical history, your fears, your peccadilloes will be broadcast to drug companies, employers, social workers and policemen. This will be a national ID card on steroids. You’ll have as much control over the history of your past as you will over the reality of your future.



Today the Health Care phone App and tomorrow a knock on the door at 10.00 pm and a boot through the door at 4.00 am.



Privacy vanished with the arrival of the plastic driving licence, the plastic credit card and the zip or post code. The health care App is a thousand steps too far. It’s too late for us to ask to be left alone. But no too late to hope to retain the ounce of privacy we have left.



I bet you £100 to a used sticking plaster that treatment and health care in the UK will not be available if you don’t have the new NHS app on your smart phone.



On the other hand, if you don’t own a smart phone, don’t worry because you will still be able to access the Government’s proposed euthanasia service without one.



(If you think all this is impossible, please read my book `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’. The NHS App is just another way to destroy our freedom and to make people slaves of the State. The new App will be global. And it’ll help patients in the same way that lockdowns and death jabs help the elderly.)



Oh, how the NHS has fallen.



Let me just tell you something about the NHS I knew when I was a GP.



1. GPs would visit their patients at home if requested to do so. No charge.

2. GPs would visit their patients at night or at weekends or on bank holidays if requested to do so. No charge.

3. Patients could always see the same doctor and usually see him or her within 48 hours at most (even though GPs in the 1970s and 1980s looked after far more patients and had a much greater workload than GPs in 2024).

4. Most GPs were male and happy to work nights and weekends because it was what doctors did. It’s mostly female doctors who won’t work nights or weekends or even do home visits.

5. GPs preserved patient confidentiality.

6. When I started work as a GP I did not have an appointment system. Patients could walk in off the streets and be seen. (Like other GPs I was forced to introduce an appointment system. I hated it as much as patients did. Appointment systems were part of the plan to destroy general practice.)

7. I took blood samples and syringed ears and stitched up small wounds and removed the stiches later because that was what doctors did.

8. Hospitals employed an almoner who would make sure that patients on a ward didn’t have to worry about someone feeding their cat or stopping the milk.

9. Professional hairdressers did the hair of all female patients at least once a week – so that they looked nice and felt a little brighter. Nurses put flowers in vases without complaining.

10. GPs could send patients direct to hospital without an appointment with a consultant. And GPs could and did visit their own patients when they were on a hospital ward.

11. In hospital, doctors would prescribe Guinness or sherry if patients needed a pick me up or something to help them sleep. (This was instead of sleeping pills. And a damned sight safer for most patients.)

12. All patients who were admitted to hospital were given a thorough examination by a doctor the minute they arrived.



Which sort of health care would YOU choose if you had the option? Then or Now?



NOTE

