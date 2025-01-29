What is astonishing is all the outrageous forecasts about global warming and how the entire earth will be destroyed. We will all be forced to flee to Antarctica was so absurd, yet the press loved to push this nonsense out so our government would panic, raise taxes, and shift money to fake analysis to pretend they are doing something all because it was in the press. Here are two stories on that pretend theory from 2004 and 2015. You would think it has been 20 years, and we would have seen something. Instead, we have the coldest winter in more than 50 years, so they claim it is all caused by driving to work or the kids to school.

I am surprised that Biden didn’t hand Klaus Schwab the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his to get the virus going and tell us how wonderful lockdowns were because they were quiet. The objective was to shut down small local businesses and end commuting, so now we have an office space crisis that will hit the economy as people have been forced to work virtually. This was all part of the climate change agenda.

The German Greens now want war to conquer Russia to shut down its fossil fuel production, which is the largest in the world. The Greens now want bloodshed to save the planet from climate change. What used to be up is now down, and it seems like the entire world has lost its collective mind. NATO bombed the hell out of former Yugoslavia to bring peace. Napoleon and Hitler sought to conquer Europe to end all wars. It’s incredible how people justify taking the opposite action to create some fictional noble cause.