They say it’s a conspiracy or exaggeration at best to claim the Democrats want to decimate the Second Amendment. The left talking points claim that they merely want to curtail access to guns, but resurface interviews prove that is simply not the case. Kamala Harris admitted that she believes authorities should have access to citizen’s private residences to “check to see if they’re being responsible” with firearms.

Second Amendment

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Fourth Amendment

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Encoded in the United States Constitution is the ability to bear arms. Our Bill of Rights clearly dictates that the government may not infringe upon our rights as American citizens to bear arms. Elsewhere, the Constitution forbids illegal searches and seizures. Yet, this is precisely what we could expect under a Harris presidency.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible,” Harris once said in 2007 when acting as district attorney of San Francisco.

Did she not attend law school? Harris claims she herself owns a fire arm, but per usual, rules for thee and not for me. Even far-left Governor Newsom called these measures extremes. “We’re not going to knock on everybody’s door, we’re not going to break in and inspect,” Newsom once said when questioned about gun regulation. Harris disagreed and said that these extreme measures would benefit the government in encouraging “certain types of behavior.” ‘When we create laws, it’s not only about creating an opportunity, if you will, to prosecute someone for committing a crime, but more importantly, when we legislate our values, it’s about trying to encourage certain types of behavior,” she said.

Harris does not respect American freedoms provided by the Constitution. Straight from the horse’s mouth, Harris believes LEGAL gun owners should live in fear of Big Brother barging in their home at any moment, violating both the Second and Fourth Amendments. She does not respect the First Amendment for free speech and likely will tie in “misinformation” with those “shared values” that permit the government to determine who may and may not defend themselves.