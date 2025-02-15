Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday the Justice Department has taken legal action against Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder over New York issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

The actions are in step with President Donald Trump’s pledge to restore law and order throughout the nation.

These NY officials should be charged with murder as they aided and abetted Illegal-immigrant murder of US citizens.

Here is Pam Bondi reading the riot act to the blue state government criminals who thought they could get away with any and every thing:

Bondi said during a brief press conference that the lawsuits target a "green light law" that permits illegal aliens to obtain driver's licenses in New York.

“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today. We’re here today because we have filed charges against this,” she said. “Violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, human smugglers will no longer terrorize the American people.”

Bondi previously sued Illinois and Chicago to invalidate the state and city’s sanctuary city policies.

“As you know, we see Illinois and New York didn’t listen. So now you’re next,” she said.

“We did it to Illinois. Strike one. Strike two is New York, and if you’re a state not complying with federal law? You’re next,” Bondi said.

“This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and Angel moms, like the mom standing right behind me, who you’re going to hear from in a moment,” she added.

Bondi’s reference to “Angel moms” was in relation to Angel Mom Tammy Nobles, who says an illegal MS-13 gang member murdered her daughter, 20-year-old Kayla Marie Hamilton, last year in Aberdeen, Maryland.

AG Bondi can apply the same accountability to the corrupt Democrat judges, many of whom could be charged with murder. See this.