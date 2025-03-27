QUESTION: There seems to be a heated debate about hidden chambers below the pyramids. You are an ancient scholar. Could this be the legendary Halls of Amenti?

Jed

ANSWER: I think they call the alleged discovery fake news because there might be a network beneath the pyramids, but some associate it with the legendary Halls of Amenti. That is the problem.

I do not believe that the legendary Halls of Amenti are physical. I believe that they were symbolic of our journey through life. The Halls of Amenti are what we enter and pass through, beginning with ignorance until we reach the “Omega Point” (later referred to as “Noosphere”), which was first coined by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. This is the journey through life between ignorance and our attainment of this Knowledge/Omega Point, and we possess the knowledge required to complete the journey from our physical being to the Soul.

Reincarnation happens from within the Halls of Amenti when we are sent back into a new physical body until we learn and get it right. This is similar to Asian Buddhism. The only passage through the Halls of Amenti necessitates combining knowledge, wisdom, and a complete lack of Karma – then we need not return. I believe that was what Buddha prayed for – not to have to return. That would mean this is HELL, and if we are good, we get to leave and enter HAVEN—interesting view of life and religious take on this experience. It seems to be more akin to Asian, and my theory is that Egyptian writing is images, which is how Asian languages developed. Western languages came from the alphabet introduced by the Phoenicians. I believe this stems from the divide between Eastern and Western views.

Thoth was the Egyptian deity of the Moon, wisdom, knowledge, writing, hieroglyphs, science, magic, art, and judgment. Unfortunately, early Christian writers exaggerated most religions because anyone who was not a Christian had to be a pagan. One of the primary reasons that Christianity spread was that it had a familiar storyline. Zeus sent his son, Hercules, to help mankind, so it was not a completely strange idea. In Egypt, the legend of Osiris, as told by the Greek author Plutarch, was that Osiris was slain or drowned by Seth, who tore the corpse into 14 pieces and flung them over Egypt. Eventually, Isis and her sister Nephthys found and buried all the pieces, except the phallus/penis, thereby giving new life to Osiris, who thenceforth remained in the underworld as ruler and judge. His son Horus successfully fought against Seth, avenging Osiris and becoming the new king of Egypt. The idea of resurrection was why the Egyptians mummified their bodies. So, many of the ideas of Christianity were not foreign to many cultures.

All the various beings that the Christians called “gods” were more like superheroes. They were not believed to have been gods of creation. Each was assigned some duty, like Neptune/Poseidon ruled the sea, but did not create it. Someone would go to the temple of Neptune/Poseidon and bring an offering before they set sail, begging for a safe journey, and please don’t mess with me. This stood in contrast to Christianity, but over time, Christians also created saints to pray to for specific things, not unlike the ancients. Saints are not considered to be gods.