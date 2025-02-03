EXPANDING MIGRANT OPERATIONS CENTER AT NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY TO FULL CAPACITY

January 29, 2025

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY SUBJECT: Expanding Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Full Capacity I hereby direct the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to take all appropriate actions to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States, and to address attendant immigration enforcement needs identified by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. This memorandum is issued in order to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty. This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

President Donald J. Trump

I understand the use of Guantanamo Bay completely. However, there should be another option, Point Barrow in Alaska should be that option. Actually, west or east of the point would be the best option.

A camp could also be set up there, perhaps to house the overflow from the Gitmo operation. Or perhaps one half of the year, the Gitmo detainees could be rotated to the Alaska operation. It’s supposedly free of ice, 2 or 3 months out of the year, so there is that, for consideration.

Anyway, that is my thought for the day.