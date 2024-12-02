COMMENT #1: Dear Martin,

I listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast interview w/Marc Andreessen where Marc reported that the Biden administration has been secretly meeting with AI companies.

Their message: “Don’t even bother starting AI companies. There will only be 2-3 approved companies, and we’ll control them completely.”

It made me think of you and your ordeal, so many years ago.

Thank you for being on the right side of history.

Happy belated Thanksgiving ?

warmly,

RH

COMMENT #2: Wikipedia is a vile organization that is controlled by the Deep State when it has anything to do with politics, including health. I was there in Amsterdam the night of your film showing when those of us in the financial and banking community were invited. I remember well when the moderator asked you if you got to keep the claimed missing $1 billion, and you turned to the audience and asked if it was possible that $1 billion could be removed from a bank, but nobody knew where it was. The audience burst out in laughter. What these people did to you on not just a false charge but on a charge that was impossible, and organizations like Wikipedia will never report the truth is a warning to us all.

Thank you for your courage. I do not know many who could have survived what they put you through, from torture to attempting to kill you.

GVB

COMMENT #3 What the Biden administration did with dictating to social media over COVID was a clear warning to us all that even Wikipedia is a tool to manipulate society. What they did to you refusing to report that the bank is the one that pleaded guilty and had to repay all your clients demonstrates that Wikipedia is propaganda. We can no longer trust mainstream media; every social media aspect has been corrupted. This is why individual podcasts are becoming popular. If you believe Wikipedia on anything political, you cannot possibly have a functioning brain. They have become the symbol of the decline of our society.

Gerry

REPLY: There is no question that those in power want to control AI and endure that it only puts out their propaganda. OMG, you ask it a question, and it tells the truth? That is just unacceptable. We are no different from the old USSR. That was Lenin’s view – control the press, and you can manipulate society. He has been proven correct time and time again. We are just a herd of sheep being led to the slaughter.

The computer I created and named Socrates has forecast every significant financial crisis and geopolitical event, including war. When the CIA wanted me to build the model for them in 1998 after it forecasted the collapse of Russia, I offered to run any study they wanted, but I was told they had to own it. I understand that was their view from a national security perspective, and nobody else should have that information. At the end of the day, I realize my refusal to turn over the source code has placed a target on my back. So be it. I didn’t realize developing AI would become a risk in a free society.

Not only did I stand up at our World Economic Conference in December 2011, held in Philadelphia, and forecast that war would begin in 2014, but I even put on the blog in 2013 that the place it would begin was Ukraine – the country to watch.

In June 1998, we held our World Economic Conference in London. Little did I know that a journalist from the London Financial Times was there and put our forecast that Russia would collapse on the front page in the weeks ahead. That appeared in the FT on June 27th, 1998. When that happened, the bankers blamed me, claiming I had too much influence, and instructed the CFTC to shut us down.

The computer had forecast Russia’s collapse, manifested in the Long-Term Capital Management Crisis in September 1998. That compelled the Federal Reserve to bail out the bankers and even a hedge fund since they were all on the same trade. They expected a never-ending 30%+ return on Russian debt (GKO) supported by the IMF. Still, the Economic Confidence Model had also projected the very day of the high years in advance for the stock market would be July 20th, 1998. Even the 911 attack took place precisely on the Pi Target during that wave, and the Dow Jones then bottomed precisely in 2002 on the very day of the end of that wave. All of those forecasts came true, and the bankers were just trying for the guaranteed trades, bribing the IMF and people in various governments, never risking a dime from their view.

Let me explain something. To even do the movie on me, The Forecaster, also available on DVD, they had to be insured against slander, etc. Lloyds of London insured the film, and to do so, we had to prove that they wanted the computer code since that was NEVER publicly stated in the case openly. A client offered to rent the Institute to keep the forecasts going. I have been told that the bankers instructed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to shut down our forecasting because they would always lose. Even in the film, one employee said he did his due diligence on my firm with Goldman Sachs before taking a job. He stated in the film that Goldman Sachs always thought they could crush me, but I usually won.

I was asked to invest $10 billion into Hermitage Capital Management to take over Russia. They blackmailed Yeltsin owner a $7 billion money laundering scam to step down and they were going to install Boris Berezovsky as the new President of Russia. All the gold in Russia would go through the Republic National Bank in New York, and I was told I would get $100 billion back as my return. I refused. I was not into regime change.

That blackmail took place in June 1999, and they ran to the government claiming $1 billion was missing, and they had no idea where it was. The prosecutors were so stupid and never asked how someone gets $1 billion out of a bank with no trace. But why let reality stand in the way of a good prosecution in New York City, as Trump discovered?

Then, they appointed Alan Cohen receiver to run my company, which Goldman Sachs then hired. They ran Princeton Economics from the boardroom of Goldman Sachs. You object to this conflict of interest and are told to shut up. Trump discovered how a prosecutor is then raised to an “acting” judge who gets his case and Bannon. What luck from a random assignment.

What enabled Marcus Vettor to do the film, even though they were off-the-record demanding the source code to Socrates, was that they put it in writing to a client who wanted to rent the Institute to keep the forecasting going. I was not about to surrender my life’s work to these corrupt, unethical NY scum.

As for Wikipedia, Only a Fool will Donate to them to publish Government Propaganda

Wikipedia has become one of the most viewed websites in the world, but can it be trusted as a reliable source? Co-founder Larry Sanger is now warning the public not to trust the website he helped to create. “You can trust it to give an establishment view,” Sanger admitted as he explained that the website’s original design has been destroyed.

Wikipedia was originally created as an open online resource that was committed to neutrality. Between 2004-2009, Sanger said Wikipedia was a pioneer in delivering news from a non-biased perspective but that quickly changed. Users had the ability to edit various pages and debate the information from both sides of the platform, but now it is nearly impossible for the average person to participate. “If you make any edit at all you will be sternly warned or kicked out,” Sanger said, noting this often happens on articles that are “unimportant.”

Sanger believes Wikipedia is completely influenced by the establishment and has turned the site into “a battleground for a version of the truth,” as host Freddie Sayers pointed out. One blatant example is President Joe Biden’s Wikipedia page. Biden’s page has very little criticism or anything “remotely resembling the Republican point of view,” the co-founder commented. Instead, Biden’s Wikipedia page “reads like a defense council’s brief” with no mention of the alternative point of view. In stark contrast, Trump’s page was written from a Democratic point of view and harshly criticizes the former president. In fact, the page accuses Trump of crimes that he has not been charged with committing, such as sparking the January 6 Capitol “siege.” In contrast, Biden’s page fails to mention the Ukraine controversy or any other debacle during his time as vice president or president. Sanger flatly states that Wikipedia is “reliable on the establishment viewpoint,” which is ironic considering its Libertarian co-founders were anti-establishment.