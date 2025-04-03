It has begun. German hospitals are preparing for war. Germany has embarked on its first permanent foreign deployment of its troops outside of Germany since the days of Hitler and World War II. Merz is a very dangerous warmonger, and Germany’s parliament has approved the dispatch of German troops to eastern Lithuania, along NATO’s eastern boundary. This is truly a historic event. I was in Tokyo when the government wanted to send troops to the Middle East, but the US had restricted its constitution to confine Japanese troops within 200 miles of their border. The politicians wanted to change the constitution, and hundreds of thousands of Japanese protested, fearing the military would rise again.

Because of the Cold War. The CIA funded the birth of the EU Community as a unified Europe to be the buffer against Communist Russia. Therefore, the restrictions imposed on Japan were NOT applied to Germany since the CIA was exploiting Germany. After World War II, the Allied powers subjected both Germany and Japan to strict military restrictions. Still, the nature and evolution of these limitations differed significantly due to geopolitical contexts and post-war developments, as the CIA/Neocons were focused on Communist Russia rather than China.

Germany:

Immediate Post-War (1945–1949): Germany was fully disarmed and demilitarized under Allied occupation (Potsdam Agreement, 1945). Its military (Wehrmacht) was disbanded, and war industries were dismantled.

The country was divided into four occupation zones (U.S., British, French, and Soviet), with no independent military allowed. Cold War Re-militarization (1950s): The rise of the Cold War led to the creation of two German states: West Germany (FRG): Joined NATO in 1955 and established the Bundeswehr (defense forces) under NATO integration. East Germany (GDR): Formed the National People’s Army under Soviet/Warsaw Pact oversight.

Restrictions remained on nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, but troop deployment was permitted within alliance frameworks (NATO/Warsaw Pact). Post-Reunification (1990–Present): The 1990 Treaty on the Final Settlement with Germany (Two-Plus-Four Treaty) capped reunified Germany’s military at 370,000 troops and banned nuclear/chemical weapons.

Today, Germany’s military operates under NATO and EU missions, with parliamentary approval required for deployments (e.g., Afghanistan, Mali).

Japan:

Immediate Post-War (1945–1952): Japan was completely disarmed under U.S. occupation (1945–1952). The 1947 Article 9 Constitution renounced war and prohibited maintaining military forces. Cold War Adjustments (1950s–Present): The 1954 Self-Defense Forces (SDF) were created for limited self-defense, but Article 9 interpretations barred offensive capabilities (e.g., aircraft carriers, long-range missiles).

Japan relies on the U.S. security umbrella and avoids “collective self-defense” (e.g., aiding allies under attack) until reinterpretations in 2014. Modern Limitations: Deployments overseas (e.g., Iraq 2003, peacekeeping missions) require special legislation and remain politically contentious.

Japan’s military spending and capabilities have grown, but constitutional constraints persist, unlike Germany’s NATO-integrated forces.

Key Differences:

Germany regained sovereign military capacity earlier (1950s) under NATO, while Japan retained constitutional limits on offensive capabilities.

Deployment Authority: Germany’s military operates under NATO/EU mandates, while Japan’s SDF requires strict legal justification for overseas actions.

Nuclear Policy: Both forswear nuclear weapons, but Germany hosts U.S. nuclear arms under NATO sharing; Japan does not.

In summary, both faced initial demilitarization, but Germany’s military normalizes within alliances, whereas Japan’s remains uniquely constrained by its pacifist constitution. Consequently, this deployment of German troops to Lithuania is a NATO deployment, and the German people have no say in whether Merz is taking Germany head-first into war. Merz wants to punish Hungary for refusing to declare war on Russia. This deployment of German troops to Lithuania is truly a historic moment for Germany. This means that German troops will be continuously deployed outside of Germany, and Merz can’t wait to send troops to Ukraine. Hitler’s excuse to send troops into Poland was to protect German citizens living there in the regions taken from Germany and handed to Poland after World War I. Is Merz sending troops to defend the Lithuanians?

Meanwhile, Putin is no fool, and neither is China. They are now both aware that NATO intends to create some sort of false flag to invade Russia. This is the end goal. Putin has just issued the biggest military call-up in years with 160,000 more soldiers. While the Western press continues to paint Russia as collapsing and troops are deserting all to justify a NATO invasion of Russia, the truth is that the Russian people are coming to realize that the West hates all Russians. They are fighting for not just their country, but for their families.

Kaja Kallas is extremely dangerous. She is the person who hates all Russians and said that Russia is too big and it needs to be broken up. She ignores the facts of this war and that the Donbas were promised the right to secede with the Minsk Agreement brokered by Germany and France. That was an outright lie. Can you imagine if Putin said that the EU should be broken up or the United States? The press would be going crazy. But it’s perfectly fine for the West to hate Russians and turn a blind eye to this thirst for war, pretending that they can defeat Russia without losing one European?

Kaja Kallas will be remembered by history for she will cause the deaths of far more people than Marx or World War II.

Merkel even admitted publicly that they NEVER intended to honor that peace agreement. They played Putin for a fool to buy time for Ukraine to build an army. This has been the plot to conquer Russia from the outset. Let’s stop the bullshit. Europe is desperate for war. They can taste the blood of Russians on their lips. But that is going to be mixed with European blood.

