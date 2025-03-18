My previous German publishers dumped me (what a surprise that was) even though my books were extremely popular in Germany. So I was very pleased when another German publisher asked for permission to produce German editions of my books `Endgame’ and `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’. We agreed a simple contract.



Sadly, I’ve just heard that although the books are still available on Amazon, they have been rejected by all the German distributors because the content is alleged to contain `either illegal, obscene, racist, defamatory, pornographic or threatening material’.



Since none of these absurd and outrageously libellous accusations could possibly be true, I asked the publishers to find the real reason for the censorship. They told me that the distributors had decided that the books are `illegal, threatening and against common sense’.



That’s obviously also a blatant lie.



One organisation apparently said they will not accept books that `create an unsatisfactory or incomplete experience for readers’. I don’t have the faintest idea what that means.



I wonder who told all the distributors to ban my books?



Did the distributors all have a meeting and decide to exclude any books containing truths? Or did they pick out my books as being particularly truthful and therefore especially dangerous?



Or is it possible that someone in the German Government told them to ban my books – in the same way that the British Government has told the media in Britain to ban me?



Maybe the plan is to starve me into silence? (If so, that’s not going to work. I’ve paid more than enough in National Insurance to receive the full State Pension from the British Government. The £169.50 a week I receive enables us to enjoy riotous living and meals almost every day of the week. Younger pensioners receive more but we oldies have to manage on £169.50 a week.)



Whatever their plan, I think it might be best if I keep away from Germany for a few decades. Antoinette and I will have to put the penny farthings back into storage and abandon our bicycle tour of the Black Forest.



My only other thought is to wonder if the Germans are disappointed that they can’t burn my books in the Opera Square in Berlin. Burning books was popular with the Nazis. Sadly for the 2025 censors my books in German are only available as eBooks and they’re tricky to burn.



A nation which bans books (and I include the UK and the USA in this since they’ve banned a number of my books) has lost all touch with civilisation.



Naturally, no one has found any errors in either of the two books which have just been banned in Germany.



My contempt for these censors is vast. The opponents of free speech are marching us into a desert of censorship and ultimately into oblivion.



And the censorship continues unabated elsewhere.



Last week I was invited to do a podcast interview by telephone. It would have been the first interview for over a year.



However, the interview was very effectively banned before the interview could start because the phone link wouldn’t work.



This was no by means the first time that the authorities have blocked my telephone to prevent an interview. Exactly the same thing happens every time. I’ve lost count of the number of times it has happened and I’m too old and weary to set up burner phones and secret meetings.



What are these people scared of?



Both `Endgame’ and `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’ (the two books which the German distributors have banned, presumably because they contain too many truths) are available via the shop on www.vernoncoleman.com And German readers can buy both books (in German) on the German Amazon site. Well they could when I last looked.



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025

