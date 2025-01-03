What’s going on in the United States right now? It feels like the hope and celebration of 2024—marked by champagne and fireworks—has been wiped out overnight, replaced by an unrelenting wave of violence and terrorist attacks. It’s like a rapid-fire barrage of chaos in an already unstable, upside-down world.

General Flynn is sounding the alarm. He believes we’re at one of the most dangerous and pivotal moments in our nation’s history. According to him, the road to Trump’s inauguration could be fraught with peril. These are the warning bells Flynn is ringing as he watches the unsettling events unfold across America in the wake of the New Year.

It began with the horrific New Year’s Eve attack in New Orleans, where a madman drove a truck into a crowd, killing at least 10 innocent people before opening fire on the panicked onlookers.

Mario Nawfal:

10 people were killed and at least 30 injured when an attacker rammed a crowd of New Year revelers in the French Quarter of the city. After crashing, the driver got out of the vehicle and opened fire on people. The NOPD confirmed deaths “in the double digits” and announced they would hold a press conference shortly.

Next came a car bomb attack at Trump Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada, escalating the sense of dread sweeping the nation.

General Flynn is deeply concerned—and, unfortunately, he has good reason to be. Taking to X, he aired his worries and raised the red flag for all to see.

General Michael Flynn:

Terrorist attack in NOLA now reporting multiple IEDs and multiple terrorists (not all captured yet). Terrorist attack in LV now believed to be a suicide IED vest of some type. Drones, Where did they go? Our border is still wide open. There is a clear up-tic of increased Iranian activities inside the United States. Massive cyber attack reported recently against the U.S. treasury. War in the Middle East radically changing for the worse with the advent of a new terrorist organization taking charge of Syria and elsewhere across the region. War in Eastern Europe raging on with use of nuclear weapons still on the table. China military build up occurring and is the largest in over fifty years. Remember, to keep America strong, we need to focus on #AmericaFirst Instead because of our sustained and disastrous plunge into Ukraine to the tune of billions of dollars and it’s “not to be outdone” disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan along with the trillions (yes trillions) of dollars spent on the Iraq and Afghan wars, we are in a death spiral of biblical proportions. The loss in military and human treasure is absolutely unconscionable. I want @realDonaldTrump to stay safe and be ready on day one (20 JAN). And he and that day can’t be here soon enough. As I’ve said many times before, STAY STEADY!

Can you really blame General Flynn for sounding the alarm? The wheels are clearly coming off the wagon, and we’re just 18 days away from President Trump taking the oath of office. It’s hard to fault our enemies and local bad actors for making their move now—they know the puppet show is almost over.

Not only are we reeling from the horrific terror attack in New Orleans, reportedly carried out by a radicalized Muslim Black man, and the car bomb attack at Trump Tower, but there’s also been another mass shooting in Queens, New York. While there’s no confirmed link to terrorism at this time, it’s yet another stark example of the fear and skyrocketing crime that’s sweeping the nation like wildfire.

It could be gang related. We don’t have many details at the moment.

The New York Post:

At least 10 people, mainly teenagers, were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday night, according to sources and the NYPD. A group of four men fired at least 30 gunshots into a crowd that gathered near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica just before 11:20 p.m. after a private event at the location, according to cops and the sources. Six females and four males, ranging in age from 16 to 20, were struck by bullets, NYPD officials said at a Thursday morning press conference.

The good news is that everyone who was shot is expected to survive. The bad news is that people are scared—and they have every reason to be. Right now, we’re being led by a group of soft-on-crime Marxists who gleefully prioritize politics over humanity and public safety.

Just look at how the propaganda spin artists over at the disgraced New York Times report on these attacks—painting it as if rogue “trucks,” with minds of their own, are somehow carrying out these acts.

This is just more insulting, dangerous, and irresponsible propaganda from our regime-controlled mainstream media. While they may think they’re calming the waters or covering for their political agenda, what they’re really doing is slapping Americans in the face and fueling more conspiracy theories. They’re also inspiring vigilante reporters, determined to uncover the real truth. Ironically, when these rogue journalists and citizen investigators finally expose what’s really going on, the regime’s propaganda machine springs into action and labels it “disinformation.”

This is exactly why General Flynn is so concerned. He knows better than anyone just how dangerous the Deep State truly is—and how far they’re willing to go when their backs are against the wall and their entire house of cards is about to collapse.

But let’s be clear—President Trump taking office won’t magically fix everything. The truth is, things might actually get worse before they get better. That’s the reality we must face as we step into this fight. Winning in 2024 was a major victory, but it’s only the beginning of the battle to save the soul of America.

As General Flynn says, stay steady.