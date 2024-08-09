Books can provide vital information but they can also provide great escapism. And these days we need the relief they provide more than ever. Here are a few suggestions for light summer reading:



Fiction by Vernon Coleman



• Mr Henry Mulligan (`The most uplifting story I’ve ever read. It made me laugh and cry at the same time.’)

• The Awakening of Dr Amelia Leighton. (`A young doctor working in a modern, city practice moves to a traditional country practice – and learns a great deal about medicine, people and herself. A beautiful parable.’)

• The Young Country Doctor Book 1: Bilbury Chronicles (`The first of 15 books about a young doctor in an English village – set in a different world, back the 1970s. When I finished Book 15, I started again at Book 1. I want to live in Bilbury for ever.’)

• Mrs Caldicot’s Turkish Delight (`The fourth book about Mrs Caldicot and possibly my favourite. Mrs Caldicot and Co inherit a seaside pier!’)

• Paris in my Springtime (`Is this autobiography or fiction? I still don’t know. But I enjoyed it greatly.’)

• It’s Never Too Late (`A tired man runs away to Paris – and finds a new life. Wonderful escapism.’)

• Second Chance (`Brilliant escapism: a beaten down man runs away from his dreary life and demanding family and starts again.’)

• My Secret Years with Elvis (`Brilliantly researched and stunningly convincing story about what happened when Elvis Presley faked his death and moved to Paris. I found myself believing it.’)

• The Man Who Inherited a Golf Course (`Wonderful story about a young man who inherits a golf course and has to learn to deal with an astonishing array of characters.’) Three film companies have optioned the story but no film has yet been made.

• Village Cricket Tour (`Now widely recognised as a classic story about a cricket team on tour in the West Country.’)

• Cat Tales (`Wonderful stories about wonderful cats. Other than `Alice’s Diary’ and `Alice’s Adventures’ this is my favourite of Vernon Coleman’s many cat books.’)

• Dr Bullock’s Annals (`Astonishingly realistic novel about a GP in Victorian times. I laughed out loud and kept reading bits out to my wife. She is now reading it herself – though she doesn’t usually read novels.’)



And for those who prefer non-fiction entertainment:



• Old Man in an Old Car

• Vernon Coleman’s Dictionary of Old English Words and Phrases: An essential vocabulary of traditional English for language lovers

• My Favourite Books: Over 100 non-fiction books I’ve read more than once and hope to read again.

• Secrets of Paris



There are dozens more books (fiction and non fiction) available in the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com