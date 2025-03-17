A French leftist politician is demanding that the United States return the Statue of Liberty—claiming that America no longer upholds the values for which France originally gifted the monument in 1886.

At a gathering of his Place Publique movement, Raphaël Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), launched an unhinged attack on the U.S., criticizing President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, defense of scientific freedom, and budgetary decisions.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demonstrating scientific freedom, ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty. We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,’” Glucksmann told supporters.

“The second thing we’re going to say to the Americans is ‘if you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them,’” he added.

Glucksmann also addressed the dismissal of American researchers advocating for scientific freedom, expressing France’s willingness to welcome these scientists. He further criticized right-wing French parliamentarians who support Trump and Elon Musk, labeling them a “fan club.”

The Statue of Liberty, designed by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, was gifted to the U.S. by France in 1886 to commemorate the centennial of the American Declaration of Independence, and symbolize the enduring friendship between the two nations.