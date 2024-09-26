I reported earlier in the year that George Soros acquired a 40% stake in Audacy, America’s second-largest radio network with over 220 stations nationwide. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the deal and is in collusion with Soros to help him “fast-track” the acquisition right before the presidential election.

Coincidence?

The three voting Democrats on the FCC board overpowered the two dissenting Republicans. Law dictates that foreign companies may not own more than 25% of US radio stations. They are not only making an exception for George Soros but helping him to bypass the law.

It typically takes a year for the FCC to conduct a national security review if not longer. This is the first time that the commission is blindly ignoring this regulation and permitting Soros to control the majority of US radio airways.

Some claim that the FCC was permitted to act in this manner due to Audacy falling into bankruptcy. Commissioner Nathan Simington explained to Fox News why this is untrue: “Commission leadership tried to approve the item at the staff level, with nothing but a 48-hour notice to Commissioners on a summer Friday. There is almost no factual record on the item because there was almost no attempt to do a real public interest analysis,” Simington continued. “Not a single Commissioner outside of the Chairwoman was invited to even think about the issue until staff was directed to handle it on our behalf without our votes. That’s the true ‘fast-track.’”

This will permit Harris and Walz to carry out their mass censorship goals seamlessly. The radio stations are a mere fraction of the media that Soros owns, but the FCC-backing shows that corruption comes from the top. Harris has repeatedly questioned the validity of the First Amendment by demanding that all dissenters be silenced. We saw Walz drunk with power during COVID lockdowns when he set up a hotline to ask neighbors to report one another. There has never been a strong big government, pro-censorship duo on the US ballots. They both believe “misinformation” is a larger threat to the public than the failing economy, energy crisis, war — the list goes on. They need utter submission from the public, which will begin by removing our access to information or varying opinions.

George Soros will own the second-largest radio group in the nation. George Soros and his son Alex have said that their main focus was preventing a Trump victory. The FCC has become an establishment tool of propaganda that is actively working to silent conservative voices while pushing out the false narratives created by those on the left.