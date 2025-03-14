The U.S. Space Force has launched a prototype payload (LDPE-3A) to detect when American satellites are being observed, tracked, or targeted by foreign adversaries, particularly China. This technology provides real-time alerts and is set to be integrated across the Space Force fleet to enhance operational security.

The United States has quietly taken a bold step to counter China’s growing space surveillance capabilities, deploying advanced technology to detect when American satellites are being tracked or targeted by the Chinese military. This groundbreaking development, revealed by Kelly Hammett, director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), underscores the escalating space race between the two superpowers and highlights the U.S. commitment to maintaining its edge in the final frontier.

Silent launch with major implications

In January 2023, the U.S. Space Force launched a prototype payload aboard a Northrop Grumman spacecraft designed to detect when American satellites are being “observed, tracked, [or] targeted” by foreign adversaries. The payload, part of the Long Duration Propulsive ESPA (LDPE)-3A mission, was quietly deployed to test its ability to provide real-time alerts to operators. According to Hammett, the results have been “very interesting,” with the system successfully identifying attempts by China’s Space Object Surveillance and Identification (SISO) network to monitor U.S. satellites.

This technology is not just a one-off experiment. The Space RCO plans to proliferate these capabilities across the entire Space Force fleet, ensuring that every U.S. satellite can detect and respond to hostile surveillance. As Hammett explained, “These are sensors that can tell whether you’re being observed, tracked, targeted—those types of things. That’s a capability that we’re trying to drive into the larger Space Force.”

The implications of this technology are profound. In an era where space is increasingly militarized, the ability to detect and counter surveillance is critical to maintaining operational security. As China rapidly expands its space capabilities, the U.S. must stay ahead to protect its assets and ensure the safety of its military and civilian infrastructure.

China’s space ambitions: A growing threat

China’s aggressive push to dominate space is no secret. With a staggering 970 satellites in orbit—more than 490 of which are equipped with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities—the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has made it clear that space is a key battleground for global dominance. According to Andrew Erickson, a professor of strategy at the U.S. Naval War College, these ISR satellites are equipped with advanced optical, radar and radio frequency sensors, enabling China to monitor terrestrial and maritime activities with unprecedented precision.

But China’s ambitions go beyond mere observation. In 2021, the CCP tested an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that transformed mid-flight into a hypersonic glide vehicle, a maneuver that Air Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt described as “even more scary” due to its potential to evade U.S. missile defense systems. This test, coupled with China’s development of anti-satellite missiles, terrestrial lasers and electronic warfare jammers, underscores the regime’s determination to challenge U.S. supremacy in space.

As Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting noted in July 2024, “In the last six years, [China has] tripled the number of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites they have on orbit.” This rapid expansion poses a direct threat to U.S. and allied forces, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s space-enabled capabilities could tip the balance of power.

U.S. response: Innovation and collaboration

To counter China’s advances, the U.S. Space Force is leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering collaboration between government labs and private sector innovators. In January 2025, the Space RCO launched the “Prime Fusion Accelerator” program, partnering with FedTech and space startups to enhance space situational awareness, defensive capabilities and operational readiness. This initiative builds on the success of the LDPE-3A mission and aims to develop affordable, scalable solutions for the Space Force.

One such solution is the Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource (SCAR), which will modernize the aging Satellite Control Network (SCN) by adding electronically steerable phased-array antennas. These antennas, developed by Blue Halo, will enable operators to connect with multiple satellites simultaneously, addressing a critical limitation of the current system. As Hammett explained, “You can configure various site installation configurations depending on the mission… So we’re in the process of [defining] what configuration you need for which mission sets.”

The U.S. is also closely monitoring China’s progress in satellite refueling and servicing, a “game-changing technology” that could extend the lifespan of spacecraft and shift the dynamics of space competition. Chief Master Sergeant Ron Lerch of the U.S. Space Force highlighted China’s Shijian-25 satellite launch as a significant milestone, warning that such advancements could complicate U.S. efforts to maintain its dominance in space.

Why this matters today

The stakes in the space race have never been higher. As China continues to expand its space capabilities, the U.S. must remain vigilant and proactive in defending its interests. The deployment of advanced detection technology is a critical step in this direction, but it is only the beginning. The U.S. must continue to innovate, collaborate and invest in space defense to counter the growing threat posed by China’s space ambitions.

Historically, space has been a domain of exploration and scientific discovery. Today, it is increasingly a theater of military competition. The lessons of the Cold War remind us that technological superiority is essential to deterrence and national security. As the U.S. and China vie for dominance in space, the decisions made today will shape the balance of power for decades to come.

The U.S. Space Force’s efforts to detect and counter Chinese surveillance are not just about protecting satellites—they are about safeguarding the future of American leadership in space and beyond. As Hammett aptly put it, “We’re doing [an] on-orbit, self-awareness indications and warning type of thing… We would like to proliferate this capability across the entire Space Force.” In the face of China’s relentless pursuit of space dominance, this mission has never been more urgent.