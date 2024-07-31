Sorry if this headline sounds immodest. It wasn’t meant to be. But it’s true. Maybe a broadcaster would like to debate the statement. Or maybe they wouldn’t.



Meanwhile, in response to those who (although unencumbered by any relevant education) are quick to condemn my views about covid, vaccination, etc., I think it is relevant to point out that I have a proper, orthodox medical degree (not a diploma or PhD in osteopathy or nursing or pharmacology) have edited two medical journals and have lectured doctors and nurses at medical schools on two continents. I have worked in hospitals and in general practice and was a GP principal. I have written hundreds of papers, articles and reviews for a score of medical journals including British Medical Journal, Nursing Times, Nursing Mirror, Journal of Medical Ethics, Lancet, New Physician, Pulse, Doctor, General Practitioner, Nursing, Journal of Alternative Medicine, World Medicine, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, American Journal of Nursing, Hospital Life, Hospital Times, Medical News and many more specialist journals.



And I am delighted to say that I have never worked for a drug company in any capacity though a drug company did get me fired from editing a medical journal around 55 years ago.



NOTE

The transcripts of my earliest videos (most of which have been banned or hacked into submission) can be found in the following books (available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com)



Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History

Covid-19: Exposing the lies

Covid-19: The Fraud continues



Some of my old videos are available free on www.onevsp.com which can be accessed via the video button on www.vernoncoleman.com The videos in which I warned about the specific side effects which would be caused by the covid vaccine were broadcast in December 2020 and are among those available on www.onevsp.com