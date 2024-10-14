Everyone in the world should have an Epipen – it’s the effective way to deal with a huge allergy reaction or anaphylactic shock. It’s the easiest way to save a life. (I don’t get any kickbacks, by the way. I have no idea who makes the Epipen and I don’t care. It works.)



It’s especially important to have an Epipen if you travel, if you live more than five minutes away from medical help or if you live in a country with no health care (such as the UK). If you have an anaphylactic shock reaction an Epipen can save your life.



Our GP refused to prescribe an Epipen (even though I’ve had an anaphylactic shock before – and I can promise you it ain’t fun) so I bought one online. It cost a biscuit short of £90 – nearly half of one week’s pension but worthwhile.



But I’ve had an idea.



If you think you need an Epipen ask your GP for one.



If she says `No’ ask her to write a note saying that she has refused to prescribe an Epipen.



She will doubtless look askance and ask why.



You then say that you will give the note to your next of kin so that, if you have an allergy reaction and die, they can give the note to the coroner.



GPs with active brain tissue will moan, mumble and write out a prescription for an Epipen. I don’t guarantee this method will work – but it’s worth a try. And will save you £90.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024



