In an interview with Ukraine’s Ukrinform, EU Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib recently compared those who spread “disinformation” to those who do not get vaccinated. Lahbib averred that those who are “not prepared to distinguish facts from disinformation” spread falsehoods and “contaminate” others like a “virus.” She characterized the EU’s “Democracy Shield,” a recent initiative meant to address “information and manipulation” surrounding elections, as a sort of “disinformation vaccine.”

She stated in part:

In a pandemic, when someone who is not vaccinated becomes contaminated, they spread the virus, affecting more and more people. The same goes for disinformation. People who are not prepared to distinguish facts from disinformation spread it among other people, ‘contaminating’ them too. So, disinformation is very contagious, and then the ‘pandemic’ is really hard to stop.

Naturally, the high-end bureaucrat cites the progressive litany of talking points, such as Russian disinformation, Russian collusion, and the threat to democracies from far-right politicians and groups. She claimed: “These threats are everywhere. Threats may come from media that seek to sow confusion, incite people to a revolution against the system.”

Ukrinform recently reported, perhaps to buttress Ms. Lahbib’s assertion, that several European newspapers have decided to stop publishing posts on Elon Musk’s social network X due to concerns about “toxicity and disinformation on the platform.”

My turn. In that case, it is the mainstream media that is the Mother of All Virus Spreaders. Similarly, most “progressive” politicians know the difference between facts and disinformation but deliberately spread disinformation anyway. This intentional mass spreading of contagion should be cause for the gravest penalties. If there is a Disinformation Pandemic, it is a pandemic of the elites. If there is a burgeoning revolution, it is not really against the system, but against these insufferable elites.

Lahbib, and those like her, are dangerous projectionists and would-be tyrants. By contrast, Elon Musk and X are the real shields, the anti-virus if you will, saviors of free speech. Without which, it is never long before virtually all other freedoms are extinguished, as well.

Recently, people like Musk—and a few courageous conservative politicians—have kicked the proverbial liberal hornet’s nest, and our entrenched leaders are now buzzing around and lashing out, desperate to protect their fiefdoms from the great unwashed. Their haughty proclamations are a modern-day version of “let them eat cake.”

Not to mix metaphors, but the dominoes are starting to fall—and the elite, effete progressives in power can see the writing on the wall. And they don’t like it. Not one bit.

So, I bet Lahbib and her ilk would love to have a “special” vaccine for us, one that would make us all believe whatever the government and globalist “experts” tell us. One that would keep us comfortably numb. And perpetually dumb.

They are the ones spreading the contagion of misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies.

And the only effective vaccine for that…is the truth.