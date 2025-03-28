NATO has taken control of the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine. The mission is also responsible for training Ukrainian soldiers. The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, visited the POLLOG HUB logistics center in Jasionka, Poland, through which military aid is delivered to Ukraine, and also met with the soldiers stationed there.

This is why NATO made a major threat against Russia if it dares to attack the supply chain for weapons coming from Poland, they will completely destroy Russia.

Kosiniak-Kamysz has bluntly stated that the process of supplying equipment through the hub in Poland was primarily a relationship between Ukraine and the United States, supported by Poland, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Trump wants peace, and Europe was destruction. Since the NATO summit in July 2024, a new mission called NSAT-U has been established, and Europe is refusing to acknowledge any peace deal brokered by Trump. They have said they will not respect any ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Europe is in full control of the Neocons. Unfortunately, Europeans are going to experience what Americans have under these sick individuals who also promote endless wars and should be imprisoned for life, because death is too final. Russia keeps drawing a red line – DO NOT CROSS. Europe does and keeps hoping that Putin will attack NATO. Russia has warned that Europe sending in troops calling them “peacekeepers” is pure bullshit and everyone knows that except ther press that are part of this war effort. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday that such a move could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO. This is what NATO wants. Russia should not set these red lines for NATO to keep crossing, everyone is praying for World War III, and telling historians you better write the books saying Putin is the aggressor.

The war criminal Zelensky, who was a NeoNatzi before being President, pretending to be Christian and only becoming Jewish once President, told the European press that he believes Putin, whom he has falsely that Puti9n had ambitions to attack five other European nations, A TOTAL LIE, may not have much time left. He claimed that:

“Putin is afraid of his society, the destabilization of his society. The second thing is to lose his power but it’s also depends on his age. He will die soon, and that’s a fact, and it will come to an end. And it could come to an end, even before he ends his absolutely safe and losing – historically losing – life.”

What this disgusting individual either is too stupid or deliberately lies, is that Putin is the MODERATE. The hardliners would love to push the button just as our Neocons. Putin is the only visionary leader in that arena, which is why he gets along with Trump, who is no fool. Remove Putin, and we will have World War III faster than Europe would imagine.

Zelensky is not interested in peace. Putin has offered peace numerous times. I warned Zelensky back in 2022 from the beginning that this was the man that the Neocons selected to start World War III. My sources have been impeccable.

According to rumors in Ukraine, Zelensky had been drafted before he became president and had not shown up three times. I have not been able to verify that just yet, but the source is generally pretty good. He has abducted young men off the street. Here is a video from Ukrainian soldiers of what Zelensky is drafting – a person with Down syndrome.

It is a lie that Putin intended to conquer all of Ukraine. It was the Donbas that was ethnically Russian who wanted to separate after Ukrainians engaged in genocide in Odessa, killing Russian Ukrainians on the streets and burning the Trade Union house where they had fled. If Russia did this toi Ukraine, they would call it a war crime. But Ukrainians killing Russians is perfectly fine.

This is why Trump told the EU they had no place at the negotiating table with Russia. They engaged in peace talks and never honored them, and openly said they were only buying time to start World War III for Ukraine to build the largest army in Europe. Why should Putin trust any European after that acknowledgement?

Reliable Washington sources confirm that they have taken notice of what I have warned that not only the meeting at the White House backfired thinking Zelensky could embarrass Trump into support this proxy war with Russia, but the back-up Plan B is to create a false flag so they can invoke Article 5 and compel Trump to send in US troops to invade Russia. People I have spoken to understand and are pushing rapidly for the US to EXIT NATO ASAP!!!!!!

Even the latest US government report, 2025 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community – of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, admitted that Ukraine is losing on the battlefield against superior Russian forces, no matter what the European press and US fake news reports. Russia is not interested in occupying all of Ukraine. That may be a mistake. Unless Russia takes all of Ukraine, NATO will continue to use Ukraine, Romania, and Poland to achieve their objectives, and they do not care if one Eastern European will still be standing at the end of their conquest. This is a war of attrition that plays to Russia’s military advantages despite what the media publishes.