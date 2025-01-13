Former French European Commissioner Thierry Breton has essentially openly confessed that the West stole the Romanian election and stands ready to do it again in Germany if deemed necessary.

"We did it in Romania, and we will do it in Germany if necessary," a translation from the French of Breton's recent appearance in European media said. Early last month a top Romanian court simply annulled the first round of the country's presidential election in order to create what amounted to a 'do over' election.

The publication Romania Journal highlighted Breton's words as follows: "If, on the other hand, the Tesla and X boss breaks the law, especially in Germany, by supporting the 'extremist' AfD party, the former European Commissioner believes that it will be necessary for the authorities to act as in Romania, where the presidential elections were canceled, writes the website of the French television BFMTV, which recalls Călin Georgescu’s TikTok campaign.

The court had decided "to annul the entire electoral process for the election of the President of Romania… to ensure the correctness and legality of the electoral process" - in the controversial ruling which was completely unprecedented.

The 'problem' was that Calin Georgescu, the widely dubbed 'far-right' contender, came out on top in a first round of voting in a 'shock' outcome which left political opponents claiming Russian election interference.

Apparently the 'smoking gun' is related to mere social media posts on platforms like TikTok. "The Constitutional Court’s unprecedented decision — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram," The Associated Press noted.

Here's more from Breton's words:

Now we are equipped, and we have to enforce this law to protect our democracies in Europe. For now, let’s keep calm and enforce our laws in Europe, when there is a risk that they will be bypassed and if they are not enforced, they can lead to interference. We did it in Romania, and if necessary, we will have to do it in Germany as well.

Elon Musk responded by saying this is what a tyrant sounds like...

The segment had discussed Musk and European officials' allegations of his supposed interference in Europe's internal affairs.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental element in Europe," Breton had claimed in the news segment. "If they don’t, there are fines and the possibility of a ban. We are equipped to enforce these laws to protect our democracies in Europe."

"Let’s stay calm and enforce the laws in Europe, when they risk being circumvented and if not enforced, could lead to interference," he had added.