Former Navy SEAL and founder of the private military company Blackwater, Erik Prince, joined Natalie Winters on The War Room on Tuesday to discuss the second unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in two months.

During their discussion Erik Prince pointed out the odd coincidence that both Trump failed assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Wesley Routh, were both featured in a BlackRock commercial.

Prince told Natalie Winters, “There’s some indication that shows both the Butler shooter and yesterday’s shooter both appeared in BlackRock TV commercials. The statistical likelihood of that being random is impossible.”

Prince also said the feds have lost all credibility in investigating the Trump would-be assassins.

Erik Prince: There’s one other weird thread. There’s some indication that shows both the Butler shooter and this guy yesterday both appeared in BlackRock TV commercials. The statistical likelihood of that being random is impossible.

So that’s why I got animated last night about how Florida needs to take the lead in this investigation because I just don’t see the federal government. I don’t see the FBI doing any adequate job.

The Miami field office, the head agent there, was instructed to scrub all his social media before he was appointed there because he was so brilliantly anti-Trump. This is the same field office that rated Mar-a-Lago on that bogus documents case.

So if we think that they’re going to be suddenly truth-seeking, the same guys that indicted him on complete nonsense charges were kidding ourselves.

And, so I really want Florida to flex up and assert, I mean, look, this is attempted murder in the state of Florida. It’s not just a federal crime, that’s a state crime. And I think the feds have lost any and all credibility on this.

We don’t know anything more about the Butler shooter. The Dems have tried to, the media has just tried to memory hold that as if something that doesn’t exist.

And now we have two shooting attempts, two assassination attempts on the for President, unprecedented in American history.

These threads have to be unspiraled, unwound, and the truth must come out because the The Left with their over-the-top, vitriolic, super-toxic language saying, Trump must be eliminated. He’s a threat to democracy. He’s Hitler, Hitler, Hitler. That gives license to every crazy left wing nut job to try to go after him.

And this guy had his final firing position. He was there for 12 hours with the ballistic plates against the fence, trying to give himself some cover from counter snipers.

And he had his GoPro posted there, mounted, ready because he was trophy hunting. He was there to be the hero of the left to say, I kill Donald Trump. I am the savior of democracy.