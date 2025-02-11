President Donald Trump directed the Treasury Department to cease minting pennies. The penny has been circulating for 233 years, first established in 1792. Trump has been against the creation of a CBDC, but this move is clearly one massive step toward a cashless society.
The first pennies, known as “large cents,” featured the Flowing Hair design (1793) with a chain reverse, later replaced by a wreath reverse for better strikes. In mid-1793, Joseph Wright’s Liberty Cap design introduced a more consistent look and remained until 1796. In 1796, the Draped Bust design, based on Gilbert Stuart’s artwork, replaced Liberty Cap cents and lasted until 1807. From 1808 to 1814, the Classic Head design by John Reich depicted Liberty with a headband. Poor-quality coins struck in 1812 improved after the War of 1812.
From 1816 to 1839, the Matron Head (Coronet Head) design by Christian Gobrecht made Liberty appear more conservative. In 1839, the Braided Hair design gave Liberty braided hair and a larger wreath reverse. Large cents were unpopular and costly to produce, leading to their replacement by smaller, copper-nickel cents in 1857.
The Flying Eagle cent (1857–1858), designed by James Longacre, featured an eagle in flight but was discontinued due to striking issues. It was replaced by the Indian Head cent (1859–1909), which depicted Liberty in an Indian headdress. The 1859 reverse had a simple wreath, but in 1860, a Union shield was added, symbolizing national unity. Due to wartime hoarding, the coin’s composition changed from copper-nickel to bronze in 1864.
“Lincoln Cents” (1909) marked the last major shift in the penny. Commissioned for Lincoln’s 100th birthday, the Lincoln Cent, designed by Victor David Brenner, debuted in 1909 with a wheat reverse. In 1959, Frank Gasparro’s Lincoln Memorial reverse replaced the original design. In 2009, four special cents honored Lincoln’s 200th birthday, depicting key stages of his life. In 2010, the Union Shield reverse, designed by Lyndall Bass, symbolized Lincoln’s legacy of preserving the nation. The Lincoln cent remains the longest continuously minted U.S. coin and a favorite among collectors.
The coin’s composition changed over time: bronze (1909–1942), zinc-coated steel (1943, due to WWII copper shortages), then back to bronze (1944–1982). In 1982, it switched to copper-coated zinc, still in use today despite rising production costs. Pennies have been more expensive to produce than face value since 2006. The US Treasury stated that the penny cost 2.72 cents to produce as of 2023, but DOGE reported last month that costs rose above 3 cents. The mint spent $179 million to produce 4.5 billion pennies in FY2023, which would be above the 3 cent mark. For FY24, the US Minth said it cost 3.7 cents to produce and distribute a penny, a 20% YoY increase.
“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump wrote over the weekend. “I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.” Later, adding, “Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time.”
Instead of altering the metal content, the decision is to eliminate the penny. Existing pennies will continue circulating, but we can expect people to begin hoarding. They eliminated the penny in Canada years ago and consumers simply round to the nearest 5 cents. Speaking of 5 cents, the nickel is also far more costly to produce than its face value, so there’s reason to believe this administration may consider the costs of minting coins in general. The government would not shock public confidence by discontinuing all US coinage at once. The penny, the lowest denomination of our physical currency, is the most digestible way to ease into the concept of no longer minting coins. Pennies will still be regarded as legal tender and can be used in transactions the same way that the $2 bill can be exchanged. But the ultimate goal is to push us into a cashless society.
Trump signed an executive order titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” prohibiting the central bank from creating a CBDC. The executive order also offers a framework for the US government to begin regulating crypto, with David Sacks appointed as the AI and Crypto Czar. Trump plans to boost US holdings of bitcoin and would also like to boost the production of “Made in America” bitcoins. Again, the government has always had backdoor access to blockchain.
I have stated for some time that the Federal Reserve will not create a CBDC as that would violate the 4th Amendment. Instead, individual banks will be encouraged to create their own currencies, which can then be tracked, traced, and reported to the government.
Thanks Amy, for the restack.
Everything is much worse and certainly including 'deaths of despair', all by malicious calculated design.
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY! NO CASH IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! https://virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to EDWIN's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!