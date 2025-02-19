Justin Trudeau continually touts that Canada is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Of course, all of the politicians claiming that they can meet this target will not be in politics long enough to execute the plan. In fact, numerous studies have found that it will be impossible to meet net zero by 2050, no matter how much governments spend on climate change.

The Fraser Institute found that Canadian workers will be paying C$8,000 annually by 2050 to meet these impossible targets. The institute believes that as a result of the climate agenda, real GDP will decline by 7%, and income will decline by 6% per worker, resulting in 250,000 fewer jobs. Simulating the Emission Reduction Plan (ERP) into 2050 would, at best, lead to a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions.

The study then began looking at the carbon tax. Forcing companies to pay C$400 per tonne could decrease emissions by 68%, but tripling that figure to C$1,200 would only result in an additional 6% decline. These measures could cause GDP to fall a massive 18%, with incomes declining by 17%.

Kenneth Green in “Rapid Decarbonization of Electricity and Future Supply Constraints” noted that Canada simply does not have the infrastructure to support these lower carbon goals. “Canada would need to rapidly build infrastructure on a scale never before seen in the country’s history,” Green stated. He estimates that the nation would need an additional 684 TWh of electricity by 2050 to meet demand. Green believes Canada would need around 16 new nuclear power plant facilities, which he estimates would take 112 years to complete.

Wind power is not a reliable alternative. Canada would need to build 575 new wind-power installations, which would take an estimated 1,150 years to complete and 1 million hectares of land. Solar is not an option. Canada would need 840 solar generating stations and 1,680 years to complete by 2050. Green did not factor in the regulations and legalities in approving such projects.

Some have deemed the Paris Accord and other nations heightened pledges “emissions impossible.” There is no feasible way for nations to simply eliminate carbon emissions. Yet, that will not prevent governments from extorting the people for a scheme that is doomed to fail.