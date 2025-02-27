Electricity is almost certainly more dangerous than you think. If you spend most of your time working with or close to an electrical appliance, if you live or work near to an electricity supply line or if you spend your days working with electrical equipment then the chances of you developing cancer of one sort or another are considerably increased. In America, where people only vote with their wallets when they really believe something, house prices near to electricity supply lines have fallen by as much as a quarter. The dean of a school of public health said about electricity that: ‘The present state of affairs is like the correlation between smoking and lung cancer 30 years ago’. He added that, at a conservative estimate, a third of all childhood cancers are caused by electrical fields. A study of nearly 500 children showed that children whose mothers used electric blankets when they were pregnant, were two and a half times as likely to develop brain tumours. A study of nearly 700 children showed that children who lived in houses near to power distribution lines were two or three times as likely to die of leukaemia or brain tumours. Research at an American University showed that men who work as electricians or electrical engineers are ten times as likely to develop certain types of brain tumour. Experts found that workers for a telephone company who worked alongside electricity power lines were seven times as likely to develop leukaemia. And so it goes on.



Meanwhile, what can you do to reduce your chances – and the chances of anyone in your family – of being killed by electrical fields?



Here's some simple advice: Don't have mains powered radios, answering machines, clocks or other electrical devices unnecessarily close to you – on your desk, in the kitchen or by your bed. Battery operated appliances are probably safer. Don't sit within two and a half or three feet of the front sides or the back of a Visual Display Terminal on a computer or word processor. If you are pregnant, try to keep away from Visual Display Terminals completely. A study of over 1,500 women showed that pregnant women who spend more than 20 hours a week working on such terminals have a much greater chance of having a miscarriage. If your child's school is within 150 yards of a major electricity supply line ask the authorities to test the electrical fields in classrooms, playgrounds and sports fields. Don't sit (and don't let children sit) closer than three feet from your television set when it is switched on. TV sets produce potentially dangerous electrical fields which are stronger the closer you get. Unplug electrical blankets before you get into bed. Don't sit or stand in front of household appliances such as microwave ovens when they are switched on. Try not to live in a home within 150 yards of a major electricity supply line. I think this is probably particularly important if you have small children or are pregnant.



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2025