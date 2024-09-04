By far the biggest source of electricity which doesn’t involve fossil fuels is biomass – the burning of trees.



Governments want to ban log fires (because they cause pollution) but happily approves of burning trees in power stations because it’s the only reliable way of producing electricity. (Solar panels and wind farms are a joke – costing more in energy terms than they produce and being reliant on unpredictable weather patterns.)



And so electricity grows on trees.



The burning of tree pellets is described as `sustainable’ and produces what is known as `green’ or `clean’ electricity.



And what a joke it is.



The wood that is burnt to provide this allegedly `clean’ electricity comes from North America. Trees are chopped down (with diesel powered saws), and carried away (in diesel powered lorries). They are then turned into wood pellets (more diesel power) and then carried to the docks (in diesel powered lorries). The pellets are then loaded onto diesel powered ships to be carried across the Atlantic. In Europe the wood pellets are put into diesel powered lorries and carried to the power station where they become the environmentalists’ clean, green, sustainable energy.



Is it a confidence trick or is it just a joke?



It’s neither – it’s just another step towards the obscenity known as `Net Zero’.



The people who support the burning of wood in power stations and who oppose the use of fossil fuels are moronic, insane and dangerous.



NOTE

Copyright Vernon Coleman August 2024