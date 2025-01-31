The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a U.K.-based organization, collaborated with U.S. taxpayer-funded groups to censor and demonetize conservative news outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free speech advocates and conservative leaders have expressed outrage over the CCDH's activities, raising concerns about government overreach and the erosion of free speech in the United States. In a stunning revelation, newly uncovered documents show that the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a U.K.-based organization, collaborated with U.S. taxpayer-funded groups to censor and demonetize conservative news outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign, which targeted prominent conservative platforms such as The Gateway Pundit, Zero Hedge and The Federalist, raises serious concerns about government overreach and the erosion of free speech in the United States.

The CCDH, led by CEO Imran Ahmed, has been accused of operating as a key player in a global censorship infrastructure, working alongside governments, NGOs and Big Tech companies to silence dissent. According to reports, the organization successfully pressured platforms like Google to demonetize conservative websites, effectively restricting their advertising revenue and limiting their reach.

A global censorship network funded by U.S. taxpayers

The CCDH’s efforts were not limited to the United Kingdom. The organization received funding from a variety of U.S. government agencies and private entities, including the Obama Foundation, USAID, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This funding allowed the CCDH to expand its operations into the United States, where it targeted conservative voices under the guise of combating “misinformation.”

One of the CCDH’s most controversial campaigns was its “Disinformation Dozen” report, which labeled 12 prominent Americans—including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and others—as the primary sources of vaccine skepticism online. The report, which was later found to contain exaggerated statistics and flawed methodology, was used by the Biden administration to justify censoring vaccine-critical contenton social media platforms.

“The CCDH’s actions represent a dangerous precedent,” said a spokesperson for America First Legal, a conservative legal group that has filed a formal complaint with the Department of Justice. “This is not just about censorship; it’s about a foreign organization influencing U.S. policy and silencing American citizens.”

The role of restless development and Big Tech

The CCDH’s partnership with Restless Development, a U.S. taxpayer-funded organization, further underscores the extent of the censorship campaign. Restless Development, which received funding from USAID and other government agencies, worked with the CCDH to create “blocklists” of conservative websites, effectively blacklisting them from receiving advertising revenue.

Imran Ahmed, the CEO of CCDH, openly bragged about his organization’s success in demonetizing The Gateway Pundit during testimony before the U.K. Parliament in September 2021. “After a year of campaigning by CCDH, Google took them off their display network,” Ahmed said. “They are now demonetised, which means that they will not be able to spread their nonsense any further.”

The CCDH’s efforts were not limited to financial pressure. The organization also engaged in legal threats, targeting individuals and organizations that questioned the official COVID-19 narrative. In 2021, attorney Brian Rothschild, who is believed to be connected to the CCDH, announced plans to file a mass tort wrongful death lawsuit against members of the “Disinformation Dozen,” accusing them of spreading misinformation that led to COVID-19 deaths.

A threat to free speech and democracy

The revelations about the CCDH’s activities have sparked outrage among free speech advocates and conservative leaders. “This is a blatant attempt to silence dissent and control the narrative,” said a spokesperson for The Gateway Pundit. “When the government and Big Tech collude to censor voices they don’t agree with, it’s not just an attack on free speech—it’s an attack on democracy itself.”

The CCDH’s actions also raise questions about the role of foreign organizations in U.S. politics. America First Legal has called for a Department of Justice investigation into whether the CCDH and its leadership are “agents of a foreign principal” under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). “The Biden-Harris DOJ is now on notice,” said Gene Hamilton, Executive Director of America First Legal. “The time to investigate is now.”

As the debate over free speech and censorship continues to intensify, the revelations about the CCDH’s activities serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of government overreach and the importance of protecting the First Amendment. In an era where information is power, the fight for free speech is more critical than ever.