Besotted with the nonsense formerly known as global warming, and now known as climate change, doctors are refusing to write prescriptions for antibiotics on the entirely dubious grounds that prescribing antibiotics threatens the future of the planet. And, for added emphasis, they say that they have to avoid prescribing antibiotics in order to minimise the risk of antibiotic resistant bacteria developing.



The first argument (the one about global warming) is, to put it simply, a lie conceived by the conspirators, who are driven by their determination to depopulate the world, and who want as many people as possible to die – and preferably as quickly as possible. The rapid rise in the incidence of sepsis is proof aplenty that the plan is working. Sepsis is a dangerous disease which is now, suddenly, one of the world’s biggest killers. Not prescribing antibiotics at an early stage is a primary cause of this new epidemic. In the UK the number of people admitted to hospital with sepsis was less than 40,000 a year for a number of years. Now, suddenly, in 2023/2024 an astonishing 119,911 people were admitted to hospital with sepsis. The only conceivable reasons for the change are the refusal of GPs to visit patients at home, the long wait time for an appointment to see a GP and the sudden reluctance of doctors to prescribe antibiotics when they are needed. When treatment is begun early, sepsis is much easier to treat than when treatment begins late.



Doctors do what they’re told because life is so much easier when you do what you’re told and much more fun when you only have to work 23 hours a week (the average working week of a family doctor in the UK) and still get paid £150,000 a year (plus another £50,000 a year for telling your State employed staff to vaccinate as many patients as possible).



The second argument (about the antibiotic resistant organisms) is relevant but about fifty years too late. I’ve been screaming about the fact that over prescribing antibiotics causes the development of resistant organisms for well over half a century and for most of that time the medical establishment has sneered and laughed and ignored me. The fact is that antibiotics are essential and can save lives. By refusing to prescribe antibiotics when they are needed, doctors are guaranteeing that many people will die. The incidence of (often fatal) sepsis is soaring not so much because of antibiotic resistance but because patients are not being treated quickly enough. GPs are unavailable and even on the rare occasions when they are available, they seem dangerously unwilling to prescribe antibiotics. And by the time a patient with sepsis sees a doctor in a hospital it will often be too late. My wife’s GP once told her: ‘We’re always here for you’. This is akin to saying that the public library is always here for you. GPs who provided a 24 hour service for 365 days a year could say that they were always there for their patients. Modern GPs don’t do that.



The forgotten fact about antibiotics is that farmers use as many antibiotics as doctors and the giving of antibiotics to farm animals (to help them develop more weight and therefore be worth more money at market) is just as a serious a problem as overprescribing for patients. Ignoring the overprescribing by veterinary surgeons (when I confronted one vet he admitted that the use of antibiotics by farms was bad practice but defended himself by saying ‘If I don’t give farmers what they want, someone else will’.)



The other reason why antibiotic resistance is a huge problem is that doctors and dentists have been advised to reduce the period for which pills are prescribed. In the 1970s and 1980s antibiotics were prescribed for a week or ten days. Then doctors and dentists started to give shorter and shorter courses with patients being given antibiotics for five days or even three days. This isn’t enough to kill the bacteria and so the remaining bugs become resistant. At first I thought that reducing the length of a course was simply to save money. Now I know better. Reducing the length of a course of antibiotics was designed to create resistance to widely prescribed antibiotics. It was all part of the plan to turn medicine into the killing fields.



A few potent antibiotics have been kept back and reserved for the elite and their families should they require antibiotic treatment. Those of us who are not members of the elite can obtain supplies of ordinary, broad spectrum antibiotics via the internet. There are some reputable companies which will sell antibiotics to travellers who fear they may fall ill in some dark, out of the way place (such as England) where doctors and antibiotics are rarely available when required most urgently.



There is one other point worth making.



Antibiotic resistant organisms are now becoming commoner outside hospitals. The reason for that is simple: reckless and stupid hospital staff (most of whom don’t understand how infections spread) insist on going outside their place of work while still wearing their contaminated work clothing. And so the resistant bugs are taken from the hospital onto buses and into shops. Some hospitals insist that visitors should wash their hands with antiseptic gel before going onto a ward. The hospitals have got things the wrong way round. The visitors, and the staff, should wash their hands with antiseptic gel before leaving the ward.



Finally, let us not forget the covid vaccine which has weakened millions and millions of people’s immune systems, leaving them susceptible to infection.



