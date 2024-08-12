It seemed like a blatantly poor business decision for American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson to go woke. After all, the company is associated with conservative values and masculinity. The company installed CEO Jochen Zeitz who represents everything the brand’s core base is against – climate change, trans care for kids, DEI efforts, and other woke policies.

Now I should mention that Blackrock owned an 8% share in Harley Davidson, the fund that has forced businesses to comply with “woke social scores” to secure funding. After installing Zeitz, the company suddenly partnered with United Way and the Human Rights Campaign. The CEI (Corporate Equality Index) was created by the HRC (Human Rights Campaign), a massive international political lobbying group that pushes the woke agenda aggressively and is funded by Soros. The CEI judges a company’s woke rating, while the ESG encompasses everything.

These companies are not trying to appease the LGBTQ+ community; they’re trying to appease BlackRock so that they can maintain high social credit scores and maintain funding. And who is Blackrock trying to appease? The World Economic Forum, where current CEO Jochen Zeitz was once employed. He took it upon himself to fund “The B Team” which aims to force businesses to adopt social policies.

“Plan A—where business has been motivated primarily by profit—is no longer an option. We knew this when we came together in 2013. United in the belief that the private sector can, and must, redefine both its responsibilities and its own terms of success, we imagined a ‘Plan B’ – for concerted, positive action to ensure business becomes a driving force for social, environmental, and economic benefit. We are focused on driving action to achieve this vision by starting ‘at home’ in our own companies, taking collective action to scale systemic solutions and using our voice where we can make a difference.”

Shareholders certainly do not care about business being motivated by anything other than profit. Blackrock and others have tried to move away from the disastrous CEI score but something behind the curtain is forcing these companies to comply. The B Team is working toward Agenda 2030, which seems foolish to align a fossil-fuel driven company with climate initiatives.

There is an ulterior motive that is forcing these companies to go woke, but what is the alternative? We see what has happened with Budweiser, Target, Starbucks, John Deere, the list goes on. Now, Harley owners are selling their bikes and vowing never to buy from the company again. Employees at the company are being forced to undergo DEI training and take classes to become an LGBTQ ally. But the company is now appeasing the WEF and Blackrock with its Human Rights Campaign social CEI score of 90.

