Democrats and allied operatives wasted nearly half a billion dollars on Senate races that they were doomed to lose, campaign finance filings obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed.

Not one Republican senator running for reelection lost their seat on Tuesday, despite Democrat campaigns and political action committees throwing over $495 million at their opponents.

A whopping $194 million was spent on promoting incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and opposing his opponent, Republican Senator-elect Bernie Moreno, who ended up ousting him from his seat by four points with over 95 percent of the ballots counted.

Nearly $160 million was spent trying to save incumbent Sen. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) from Republican Senator-elect Tim Sheehy, but he was handily beaten by over seven points, with 97 percent of the ballots counted.

In Texas, approximately $92 million was spent on an attempt to defeat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who has held that office since 2013.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) was easily beaten by Cruz by nearly nine points, with 99 percent of the votes in.

Another $51 million was spent on fruitless attempts to flip Senate seats in Florida and Missouri by supporting attorney Lucas Kunce (D) against incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley (R) and former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D) against incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R), respectively.

Kunce lost by about 14 points and Mucarsel-Powell lost by about 13.