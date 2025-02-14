Democrats Furious Republicans Trying To Control Government Just Because They Won Election
February 14, 2025 by The Babylon Bee
Democrat Elizabeth Warren melts down at protest over Republicans actually trying to govern America
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats have unleashed furious attacks on Republicans for using winning the election as an excuse to try to take control of the government.
Democrats have accused Republicans of attempting to make decisions as to how the government ought to be run, as if Republicans were voted to be in charge.
"Winning the election gives Republicans no right to run this country," shouted Senator Elizabeth Warren at a protest. "They cannot simply come in and take control of governmental agencies simply because people voted for them. We must employ every means possible to resist this takeover."
Democrats have turned to the streets in anger as Republicans continue to assert that being elected puts them in charge. "People voting for Trump to be President doesn't magically make him the boss," explained Senator Schumer. "Trump cannot be allowed to come in and issue these executive orders, just because he is the Executive. Rest assured, the Democrats will fight with all of our hearts to stop the people who were elected from being in power."
At publishing time, Democrats had announced that the only thing Trump was actually allowed to be in charge of was pardoning that turkey on Thanksgiving.
Dems want the never-ending privilege of perpetrating foul play, while graciously allowing DJT a single act of fowl play. Do they ever run out of vitriol, bitterness, and paranoia? Wait...why did I waste space asking such a dumb, rhetorical question??
The radical Dems have some nerve condemning our new administration when they stole, cheated, lied and try to ruin our great country. “I really don’t care one bit about what they think.” They can shiver, scream, cry & yell while we watch a huge improvement from their ugly control of our democracy slither away. How dare they!!!!!!