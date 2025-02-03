A new Quinnipiac poll revealed that the Democrats have completely fallen out of favor with the American people. Only 31% of voters see the party in a favorable light. The people look at the past administrations of Jefferson, Jackson, Kennedy, Clinton, Obama and Biden with a 57% unfavorable rating – a historic low.

Once they seized power under Biden in 2020, they reached at best 51% compared to Clinton, who had captured 58%. Biden attempted to implement new societal norms with woke ideology that completely backfired. The economy will always sway elections and favorability. Build Back Better and Bidenomics failed. The average American does not feel represented or seen by the Democratic Party. Not a single person can honestly say that they were better off under Biden.

Yet, they cling to Marxism in hopes of reliving the glory days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. That was the only time that Americans welcomed socialistic messaging but the timing was on point and it also coincided with the state of the American economy. The Party of Jefferson split into the Democrats vs. Republicans (South vs. North) over slavery. The Democratic Party of today will soon be a relic of the past.

Even those on the far left like Bernie Sanders have admitted that their party is crumbling. “The business model, if you like, of the Democratic Party for the last 15 years or so has been a failure. People sometimes don’t see that because there was a charismatic individual named Barack Obama,” he once said. Moreover, he declared that Kamala LOST because the Democrats ABANDONED the public:

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Bernie has always been clear on his stance. Does anyone know what the overall Democratic Party stands for? We have the center liberals who condone the war in Gaza and Ukraine. Then we have those who support Ukraine but want to abandon Israel. This is no longer the party of peace who opposes war. Then we have the Democrats like Nancy Pelosi who are overtly profiting on their position in the public sector through lobbying and insider trading. Even AOC has come out and said that this overt corruption must end. The people see this as a massive slap in the face amid the cost of living crisis.

Younger Democrats under 35 are far more likely to sympathize with Palestine, as a Quinnipiac University poll from last February found that 69% disapprove of how Biden handled the war, but older Democrats (77%) did approve.

Kamala attempted to use abortion to sway undecided and one issue voters. A June 2024 Cygnal survey found that Americans are understandably more concerned with other issues plaguing the nation. No one is concerned with abortions when they cannot afford shelter or food. Illegal immigration was stated as the second highest priority for voters, with 19.7% of voters voicing concerns after inflation (27.9%). Immigration has become another issue that the Democrats are divided over. Countless sanctuary cities have realized that their budgets cannot handle these newcomers. Their voters are disgruntled and many Democrats now agree that that there must be some order at the border. But on the other side, we have the likes of California’s Gavin Newsom who said he will fight ICE at every step.

Everyone forgets that Donald Trump was once a Democrat. Countless members of his cabinet from Tulsi Gabbard to RFK Jr were also once Democrats. The party has spiraled into a disorganized mess that lacks any core values or strong platforms. They are divided and will break apart as voters continue to flee and the centrists and socialists collide.