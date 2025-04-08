By: Cliff Kincaid

I covered one of the local April 5 anti-Trump “Hands Off!” protests and was somewhat taken aback when I heard Democratic Rep. April McClain Delaney plead for peaceful protests. She knows they have unleashed a monster through their communist rhetoric about Nazis and fascists running the U.S. Government and that Martial law is coming. President Trump and Elon Musk are their primary targets, but ordinary people with Tesla cars or in the MAGA movement are in danger of escalating violence and terrorism.

Delaney understands that the “resistance” being unleashed on the streets of America is getting more violent by the day. She also fears being associated with it.

Looking into the faces in the audience and the messages on their signs, Delaney fears that the various Democratic Party constituencies are losing their minds and could play into Trump’s hands. I saw evidence of this myself, as the anti-Trump demonstrators were not only rallying for the socialist bureaucracy under assault by DOGE, demanding “Hands Off” to federal spending cuts, but other issues such as a “Free Palestine,” trans rights, abortion, and a return to the days when it was called the “Gulf of Mexico.” Several individuals carried profanity-laced signs, such as one proclaiming “F— the Patriarchy,” while others simply declared “Smash Fascism” and “MAGA = Nazi.”

This protest took place in Frederick, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., and home to thousands of federal workers. Many are losing their jobs, as the federal government is restructured to cope with massive federal deficits and debt, and President Trump attempts to rebuild the private sector and produce jobs for American workers.

I was there in the middle of this protest and saw with my own eyes how they worked themselves into a frenzy. You can see the photographs I took in this report on how this communist-inspired “People’s Movement” is “rising” across the country.

On March 8, I had covered another anti-Trump “resistance” rally in the Washington, D.C. area, taking photographs of people threatening violence, including assassinations of President Trump and Elon Musk, and featuring Palestinian flags. My report on this protest demonstrates the violence-prone nature of some of these people. This protest, like the one on April 5, was also co-sponsored by the local Democratic Party.

Alarmed by the direct calls for violence, I had called the local FBI office about these threats and was directed to the Baltimore, Maryland, FBI office, and no one picked up the phone. I called the local Sheriff’s office, and a deputy said they could not act on the threats unless there was evidence of an actual conspiracy to kill Trump or Musk.

The use of the term “fascist” or “Nazi,” as applied to President Trump or Elon Musk, is a communist tactic. Opponents of communism are always fascists or Nazis. It dates to the Soviet days when the Russian communists fought the Nazis but started World War II through an alliance with Hitler’s regime.

I counted a few self-proclaimed socialists in the crowd wearing “Democratic Socialists of America” T-shirts, but most of the “Hands Off!” protesters were run-of-the-mill Democrats, and the event was co-sponsored by the local Democratic Party. On the milder side, one guy with a big smile held a sign proclaiming, “Obama 2028.” He figured if Trump is going to run for a third term, Obama can, too. Perhaps his desperation reflects the state of the national party and realization that the current crop of Democratic presidential contenders is a disappointment.

As we prepare for the next phase of this campaign, there is significance in the fact that the investigation of the Tesla firebombing case in Las Vegas revealed links between the perpetrator, Paul Hyon Kim, and communist groups, including the Communist Party USA, and Palestinian causes.

Short of martial law, there are federal statutes on the national level, such as the Communist Control Act, that can be used against members of these groups and their patrons. At the same time, state Attorneys General can identify and register local and state communist groups as foreign agents linked to Iran, Russia, China, or all three.

Many of the openly communist groups sponsoring the separate April 5 “March for Palestine” in Washington, D.C. are using tax-exempt funds to organize subversion of the United States. The Treasury Department can end this abuse tomorrow.

Over the course of my career, I have covered literally dozens of demonstrations on the left, from anti-nuclear protests featuring Jane Fonda to openly communist conferences sponsored by the Workers World Party (from which I was ejected), and have never witnessed such a hunger for death and destruction.

The new FBI under Director Kash Patel must monitor and even infiltrate these groups, and that includes the Democratic Party and their protests. When you hear the Democrats talk about Martial law, you know the worst is yet to come.