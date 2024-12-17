We are up against the most widespread corruption in history. It covers the entire planet.

Corruption is human nature. Hard work is...well, hard work. If you have a position of power, why not use it? As long as you don’t go too far, people usually won’t object.

“Your son wants a job with my company? Do me a favor, and I’ll hire him.”

But when corruption involves government funds — which belong to the people — it’s a violation of public trust. “We give you our hard-earned tax money, and you spend it for your own benefit.”

The “Spoils System“ was a regular feature of the early history of the United States, with 10% of the government replaced with donors and supporters when a new party took power.

“Boss Tweed“ exemplified political corruption in New York. “At the height of his influence, Tweed was the third-largest landowner in New York City, a director of the Erie Railroad, a director of the Tenth National Bank, a director of the New-York Printing Company, the proprietor of the Metropolitan Hotel, a significant stockholder in iron mines and gas companies ...”

Graft runs in direct proportion to the benefit. The more money to be made, the greater the opportunity for corruption. In our modern world, the amount of money involved is almost beyond comprehension.

U.S. government spending at the federal, state and local level is almost $12 trillion per year. Various estimates put fraud in operations and contracts at 10–15%. That’s $1.2–1.8 trillion per year.

Total Federal Spending: Approximately $6.9 trillion

Social Security: ~$1.5 trillion

Medicare: ~$1.4 trillion

Defense: ~$886 billion

Health (including Medicaid): ~$900 billion

Interest on debt: ~$870 billion

Annual state spending is approximately $2.8 trillion, with localities at $2.1 trillion.

Overspending causes rampant inflation, so taxpayers pay even more.

The amount of fraud throughout the Deep State in our government is incalculable.

Total estimated Medicare fraud and improper payments are $60–90 billion annually, representing approximately 7–10% of Medicare’s total budget, including outright fraud and improper payments. Waste and abuse include billing for services never rendered, “upcoding” (billing for more expensive services), kickback schemes, medical identity theft, and phantom billing.

Based on available data through early 2024, annual government fraud and waste across all levels is estimated as follows:

Federal: ~$300–400 billion

Medicare/Medicaid fraud: $60–90 billion

Defense contract waste/fraud: $45–100 billion

(The Pentagon failed its sixth straight audit last year, with trillions of dollars unaccounted for. This year’s audit is just as bad.)

Social Security improper payments: $6–8 billion

States: ~$100–150 billion

Local: ~$50–75 billion

Total estimated government fraud/waste: $450–625 billion

Organized criminal activity is closely tied to government corruption. The illegal drug market in the U.S. is estimated at $150–200 billion per year.

Sex-trafficking is estimated at $6–7 billion annually in the U.S., with 15,000–50,000 people trafficked each year and at least 10,000 child-trafficking victims per year.

“Legitimate industries” also have incentives to illegally tip the scales in their favor.

As of 2022, total worldwide military spending was estimated to be around $2.1 trillion. Can you imagine the incentives offered to lawmakers to encourage overseas conflicts?

In the U.S., Big Pharma sells approximately $600–650 billion annually. Worldwide estimates for 2022 were $1.5 trillion.

Would those numbers be an incentive to encourage lawmakers to relax safeguards for new drugs (and this) so they can get to market sooner or overlook one drug being developed to counteract the side effects of another, instead of just curing the disease?

Why does it take $300 million to $4 billion to bring a new drug to market? Employees in government agencies must have quite the incentive to increase regulatory hurdles. An entire industry has sprung up purporting to help shepherd new drugs through the process. “Promise me a cushy job after I leave government service, and I’ll get your new drug approved pronto.”

How about the scientists tasked with analyzing new drugs and their side-effects? “Make a donation to my research projects, and I’ll produce the results you want.”

How much is spent on federal, state, and local elections to put specific people in office who might be friendlier to the interests above?

For the 2024 two-year election cycle:

Federal Level: ~$14–16 billion

Presidential campaigns: $4–5 billion

Congressional races: $5–6 billion

PAC/Super-PAC spending: $3–4 billion

Party committee spending: $2–3 billion

State Level: ~$7–8 billion per cycle

Local Level: ~$2–3 billion per cycle

Total: ~$23–27 billion

Lobbying in 2023 was a $4.26-billion industry. Who would spend billions if it weren’t profitable?

A person convicted of murder will be incarcerated for 5–30 years, but what about drug company executives who use corrupt methods to push through a drug that kills millions?

A bank robber faces prison time of 10–20 years, but what happens to someone who steals millions in taxpayer money?

A kidnapper can spend life in prison, but what about someone who allows trafficking of tens of thousands of innocent children?

Money-laundering is also a serious offense. What happens to a public official who votes to send billions to Ukraine, which we now learn is laundered to Democrats as “dark money” spent on “voter registration” organizations and “get out the vote” campaigns?

A stock broker can face prison time for insider trading, but what about a congressman or senator whose net worth increases by millions through “clever” stock-buying?

If a foreign country killed 100,000 Americans, that would be an act of war, but we regularly allow China to bring in fentanyl along with their spying, foreign hacking, bribery, and blackmail.

If a government worker walked off the job, he’d be fired, but what happens when 90% “work at home” and accomplish nothing?

The contrasts are appalling. The last four years under leftist domination led to trillion-dollar deficits, sky-high inflation, millions of illegals prioritized over Americans, our government hiding the truth about the Butler assassination attempt, and pardoning the president’s son. We have reached a tipping pointwhere woke political correctness is rapidly giving way to common sense. People say our country is divided into two equal camps, but the reality is that 40% of the population has given up on “politics” and doesn’t pay attention. The 20% of committed leftists are the new “vocal minority,” bolstered by fraudulent voting and the propaganda media no one watches.

Across the world, we are waking up to the fact that the globalists have been systematically and ruthlessly undermining all attempts at conservative reform.

Talk is cheap; action is priceless.

Corruption is no longer acceptable. It’s a betrayal of public trust.

We need to immediately reform our justice systems to rigorously prosecute crimes — including fraud and corruption — and reward and protect whistleblowers.

We must reform our education system to teach students how to think, not what to think.

We must get our news from alternative media and view mainstream media as nothing more than state propaganda.

We must demand honest elections and overturn the fraud committed in 2024.

The fight is now between our globalist overlords who will do anything to gain absolute power, and honest, hardworking citizens who are simply trying to live their lives, run their businesses, and raise their families.

Tell your senators and congressmen to do their jobs.